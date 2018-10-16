Log in
The Avanci Licensing Platform Grows as NTT DOCOMO Joins as Patent Owner

10/16/2018 | 04:01am CEST

World leading mobile operator joins the Avanci marketplace, expanding the one-stop solution to 19 patent owners

Avanci announced today that leading mobile operator, NTT DOCOMO, has joined the Internet of Things platform. NTT DOCOMO will license its entire global portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G standard essential patents through Avanci’s one-stop solution. The Avanci licensing platform now includes 19 patent owners and continues to provide a more efficient way for manufacturers to obtain licenses to the wireless technology needed for their new products.

“We are happy to welcome NTT DOCOMO into Avanci, especially since it is at the forefront of driving the evolution of wireless technology and creating the Internet of Things,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. “Having one of the largest mobile operators in the world join our licensing platform demonstrates broad industry support of the open and transparent model that Avanci brings to patent owners and IoT product manufacturers alike.”

The Avanci platform simplifies the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction. Avanci’s licenses are offered to all competitors in an industry at the same fair, flat rates that will not increase over the term of the license no matter how many patent owners join the platform.

About Avanci

Avanci has a vision that sharing technology, on a broad scale for the Internet of Things industry, can be simpler. Our connected world is evolving quickly – and we want to help it all happen even faster. Our one-stop solution keeps the success of the ecosystem squarely in sight, bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. In our new marketplace, those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the Internet of Things can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. Founded in 2016, Avanci is headquartered in Dallas. For more information about Avanci, please visit http://www.avanci.com.


© Business Wire 2018
