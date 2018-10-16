The Avanci Licensing Platform Grows as NTT DOCOMO Joins as Patent Owner

Avanci announced today that leading mobile operator, NTT DOCOMO, has
joined the Internet of Things platform. NTT DOCOMO will license its
entire global portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G standard essential patents
through Avanci’s one-stop solution. The Avanci licensing platform now
includes 19 patent owners and continues to provide a more efficient way
for manufacturers to obtain licenses to the wireless technology needed
for their new products.
“We are happy to welcome NTT DOCOMO into Avanci, especially since it is
at the forefront of driving the evolution of wireless technology and
creating the Internet of Things,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief
executive officer of Avanci. “Having one of the largest mobile operators
in the world join our licensing platform demonstrates broad industry
support of the open and transparent model that Avanci brings to patent
owners and IoT product manufacturers alike.”
The Avanci platform simplifies the way companies share technology by
licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a
single transaction. Avanci’s licenses are offered to all competitors in
an industry at the same fair, flat rates that will not increase over the
term of the license no matter how many patent owners join the platform.
About Avanci
Avanci has a vision that sharing technology, on a broad scale for the
Internet of Things industry, can be simpler. Our connected world is
evolving quickly – and we want to help it all happen even faster. Our
one-stop solution keeps the success of the ecosystem squarely in sight,
bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing
process. In our new marketplace, those with essential patents can share
their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the
Internet of Things can access the patented wireless technology they need
to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair,
flat rate. Founded in 2016, Avanci is headquartered in Dallas. For more
information about Avanci, please visit http://www.avanci.com.
