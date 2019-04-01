Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Avanci Licensing Platform for Connected Cars and IoT Continues to Grow Rapidly, Adding Fujitsu Limited, Innovative Sonic and NTT as New Patent Owners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Avanci, today, announced the addition of three new patent owners -- Fujitsu Limited, Innovative Sonic, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) -- to its licensing platform, bringing the total number of patent owners on the Avanci licensing platform to 24. The three companies own patent portfolios comprising a multitude of standard essential patents that allow mobile devices to connect to the internet and enable mobile communications spanning 2G, 3G, and 4G, technologies.

“We are excited to have Fujitsu, Innovative Sonic and NTT join the Avanci platform,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. “With the addition of our newest patent owners, Avanci is continuing to drive value for IoT licensees by offering license rights at a fair, flat rate that will not increase over the term of the license, even as the number of patent owners in our platform continues to grow.”

The Avanci platform simplifies the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci is accelerating the growth of the Internet of Things by providing IoT manufacturers with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed to bring their products online.

About Avanci

Avanci has a vision that sharing technology, on a broad scale for the Internet of Things industry, can be simpler. Our connected world is evolving quickly – and we want to help it all happen even faster. Our one-stop solution keeps the success of the ecosystem squarely in sight, bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. In our new marketplace, those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the Internet of Things can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. Founded in 2016, Avanci is headquartered in Dallas. For more information about Avanci, please visit http://www.avanci.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aUNION CONSTRUCTION & INVESTMENT : AND INVESTMENT(UCI) discloses its Annual Report 2018.
AQ
10:40aSOUTH ELECTRONICS : F.s-(seco)-31-03-2019
AQ
10:40aBAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATION : Batelco, Ericsson team up to launch 5G network in Bahrain
AQ
10:40aAGTHIA : pays 15 fils/shr dividends for FY 2018
AQ
10:40aMEMPHIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharmaceutical OKs FY19/20 estimated budget
AQ
10:40aSTORAGEVAULT CANADA : Updates Acquisition of $275 Million 38 Store Real Storage Portfolio
AQ
10:40aTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Fosun publishes offer document
EQ
10:39aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR BRS, DPLO, HCSG AND INGN : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:38aHematology Oncology of Indiana, PC to Join the American Oncology Network, LLC
GL
10:37aPEUGEOT : Informations relatives au nombre total des droits de votes et d'actions composant le capital de la société
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco's $10 billion-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple ..
2CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
3BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE AB : (publ) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Welcoming our new Chief Executive
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About