The Avanci Licensing Platform for Connected Cars and IoT Continues to Grow Rapidly, Adding Fujitsu Limited, Innovative Sonic and NTT as New Patent Owners

Avanci, today, announced the addition of three new patent owners -- Fujitsu Limited, Innovative Sonic, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) -- to its licensing platform, bringing the total number of patent owners on the Avanci licensing platform to 24. The three companies own patent portfolios comprising a multitude of standard essential patents that allow mobile devices to connect to the internet and enable mobile communications spanning 2G, 3G, and 4G, technologies.

“We are excited to have Fujitsu, Innovative Sonic and NTT join the Avanci platform,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. “With the addition of our newest patent owners, Avanci is continuing to drive value for IoT licensees by offering license rights at a fair, flat rate that will not increase over the term of the license, even as the number of patent owners in our platform continues to grow.”

The Avanci platform simplifies the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci is accelerating the growth of the Internet of Things by providing IoT manufacturers with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed to bring their products online.

About Avanci

Avanci has a vision that sharing technology, on a broad scale for the Internet of Things industry, can be simpler. Our connected world is evolving quickly – and we want to help it all happen even faster. Our one-stop solution keeps the success of the ecosystem squarely in sight, bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. In our new marketplace, those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the Internet of Things can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. Founded in 2016, Avanci is headquartered in Dallas. For more information about Avanci, please visit http://www.avanci.com.

