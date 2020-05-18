Log in
The Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019

05/18/2020 | 03:46am EDT

In 2019, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban non-private units in China was 90,501 yuan, an increase of 8,088 yuan over the previous year, a nominal increase [1] of 9.8 percent, and a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared with 2018. After deducting the price factor, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban non-private units increased by 6.8 percent in 2019.

From the perspective of four regions, the average annual wage of persons employed in urban non-private units in 2019 listed from high to low in the east, west, central and northeast regions, respectively was 104,069, 81,954, 73,457 and 71,721 yuan, up 11.7, 8.2, 6.5 and 9.6 percent over the previous year. The ratio of average wage in the highest and lowest regions was 1.45, basically the same as the previous year.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019 By Region

Regions

2019

(yuan)

2018

(yuan)

Growth Rate

(%)

National Total

90501

82413

9.8

Eastern

104069

93178

11.7

Central

73457

68969

6.5

Western

81954

75755

8.2

Northeastern

71721

65411

9.6

By industry category, the three industries with the highest annual average wage were information transmission, software and information technology service industry of 161,352 yuan, scientific research and technology service industry of 133,459 yuan, and financial industry of 131,405 yuan, respectively 1.78, 1.47 and 1.45 times of the national average level. The three industries with the lowest average annual wage were agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery of 39,340 yuan, accommodation and catering of 50,346 yuan, and residential service, repair and other services of 60,232 yuan, respectively accounting for 43, 56 and 67 percent of the national average.

In terms of growth rate, the three industries with the highest annual average wage growth were mining, health and social work, and wholesale and retail industries, with growth rates of 11.8, 11.0 and 10.5 percent respectively. The three industries with the lowest growth rate were financial industry, leasing and business service industry, and accommodation and catering industry, with an increase of 1.2, 3.6 and 4.3 percent respectively.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019 By Sector

Sectors

2019

(yuan)

2018

(yuan)

Growth Rate (%)

Total

90501

82413

9.8

Farming, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, and Fishery

39340

36466

7.9

Mining

91068

81429

11.8

Manufacturing

78147

72088

8.4

Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water

107733

100162

7.6

Construction

65580

60501

8.4

Wholesale and Retail Trades

89047

80551

10.5

Transport, Storage, and Post

97050

88508

9.7

Accommodation and Restaurants

50346

48260

4.3

Information Transmission, Software and Information Technology Services

161352

147678

9.3

Finance

131405

129837

1.2

Real Estate

80157

75281

6.5

Renting and Leasing Activities and Business Services

88190

85147

3.6

Scientific Research and Technical Services

133459

123343

8.2

Management of Water Conservancy, Environment and Public Facilities

61158

56670

7.9

Residential Services, Repairs and Other Services

60232

55343

8.8

Education

97681

92383

5.7

Health, Social Works

108903

98118

11.0

Culture, Sports and Entertainment

107708

98621

9.2

Public Administration, Social Security and Social Organization

94369

87932

7.3

According to the types of registration, the highest annual average wage was in foreign invested enterprises 106,604 yuan, 1.18 times of the national average. The lowest average annual wage was in collective-owned enterprises 62,612 yuan, 69 percent of the national average.

In terms of growth rate, the annual average wage growth rate of other domestic funded units was the highest, with an increase of 15.7 percent; the growth rate of collective units was the lowest, with an increase of 3.2 percent. Except for state-owned, limited liability companies, share-holding corporation Ltd., other domestic funded and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan invested enterprises, the average wage growth rate of other types of units were all lower than the national average.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019 By Registration Status

Registration Status

2019

(yuan)

2018

(yuan)

Growth Rate

(%)

Total

90501

82413

9.8

State-owned Enterprises

98899

89474

10.5

Collective-owned Enterprises

62612

60664

3.2

Cooperative Enterprises

81058

77751

4.3

Joint Ownership

75220

72107

4.3

Limited Liability Corporations

79515

72114

10.3

Share-holding Corporation Ltd.

103087

93316

10.5

Other Domestic Funded

71329

61666

15.7

Funds from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan

91304

82027

11.3

Foreign Investment

106604

99367

7.3

Note: [1] the following are all nominal growth, unless noted specially.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

(1) Persons Employed in Various Units: refers to those who work in the unit and are paid labor remuneration by the unit.

(2) Total Wage: according to the Regulations on the Composition of Total Wage (see the official website http://www.stats.gov.cn/zjtj/tjfg/xzfg/200207/t20020702_36026.html),

Total Wage refers to the total amount of labor remuneration paid directly to the employees of the unit during the reporting period (quarterly or annual). It includes time wage, piece wage, bonus, allowance and subsidy, overtime wage and salary paid in special circumstances.

The total wage is the pretax wage, including the personal income tax, social insurance fund, housing accumulation fund and other personal contributions directly withheld or paid by the unit from the personal wage, as well as the room fee, water and electricity fee.

The total amount of wage, whether included in the cost or not, whether paid in currency or in physical, shall be included in the calculation scope of the total amount of wage.

(3) Average wage: refers to the per capita wage paid by the unit in the reporting period. The calculation formula is:

Average wage=Total Amount of Wage in the Reporting Period/Average Number of People in the Reporting Period

2. Statistical Coverage

All non-private legal entities in urban areas, including state-owned units, urban collective units, joint ventures, share-holding system, foreign investment, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan investment, etc. Wage statistics refers to the employees of statistical units, while non unit employees such as individual employees and freelancers are not included in the scope of wage statistics. In 2019, a total of 2.172 million urban non private units were surveyed nationwide, with 172 million employees.

3. Survey Methods

According to the Survey System of Enterprise One Table and the Survey System of Labor Wage formulated by the National Bureau of statistics, a comprehensive survey method is adopted for the wage statistics of urban non-private units.

4. Division Method of East, Central, West and Northeast China

The East includes: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan.

The central part includes Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

The West includes: Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

The Northeast includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Industrial Classification Standard

The industrial classification standard of wage statistics shall be implemented in accordance with the Industrial Classification of National Economy (GB / T4754-2017).

6. The data of the base period of the previous year shall be subject to the officially published China Statistical Yearbook -2019.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:45:09 UTC
