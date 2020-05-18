In 2019, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban non-private units in China was 90,501 yuan, an increase of 8,088 yuan over the previous year, a nominal increase [1] of 9.8 percent, and a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared with 2018. After deducting the price factor, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban non-private units increased by 6.8 percent in 2019.

From the perspective of four regions, the average annual wage of persons employed in urban non-private units in 2019 listed from high to low in the east, west, central and northeast regions, respectively was 104,069, 81,954, 73,457 and 71,721 yuan, up 11.7, 8.2, 6.5 and 9.6 percent over the previous year. The ratio of average wage in the highest and lowest regions was 1.45, basically the same as the previous year.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019 By Region Regions 2019 (yuan) 2018 (yuan) Growth Rate (%) National Total 90501 82413 9.8 Eastern 104069 93178 11.7 Central 73457 68969 6.5 Western 81954 75755 8.2 Northeastern 71721 65411 9.6

By industry category, the three industries with the highest annual average wage were information transmission, software and information technology service industry of 161,352 yuan, scientific research and technology service industry of 133,459 yuan, and financial industry of 131,405 yuan, respectively 1.78, 1.47 and 1.45 times of the national average level. The three industries with the lowest average annual wage were agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery of 39,340 yuan, accommodation and catering of 50,346 yuan, and residential service, repair and other services of 60,232 yuan, respectively accounting for 43, 56 and 67 percent of the national average.

In terms of growth rate, the three industries with the highest annual average wage growth were mining, health and social work, and wholesale and retail industries, with growth rates of 11.8, 11.0 and 10.5 percent respectively. The three industries with the lowest growth rate were financial industry, leasing and business service industry, and accommodation and catering industry, with an increase of 1.2, 3.6 and 4.3 percent respectively.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019 By Sector Sectors 2019 (yuan) 2018 (yuan) Growth Rate (%) Total 90501 82413 9.8 Farming, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, and Fishery 39340 36466 7.9 Mining 91068 81429 11.8 Manufacturing 78147 72088 8.4 Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water 107733 100162 7.6 Construction 65580 60501 8.4 Wholesale and Retail Trades 89047 80551 10.5 Transport, Storage, and Post 97050 88508 9.7 Accommodation and Restaurants 50346 48260 4.3 Information Transmission, Software and Information Technology Services 161352 147678 9.3 Finance 131405 129837 1.2 Real Estate 80157 75281 6.5 Renting and Leasing Activities and Business Services 88190 85147 3.6 Scientific Research and Technical Services 133459 123343 8.2 Management of Water Conservancy, Environment and Public Facilities 61158 56670 7.9 Residential Services, Repairs and Other Services 60232 55343 8.8 Education 97681 92383 5.7 Health, Social Works 108903 98118 11.0 Culture, Sports and Entertainment 107708 98621 9.2 Public Administration, Social Security and Social Organization 94369 87932 7.3

According to the types of registration, the highest annual average wage was in foreign invested enterprises 106,604 yuan, 1.18 times of the national average. The lowest average annual wage was in collective-owned enterprises 62,612 yuan, 69 percent of the national average.

In terms of growth rate, the annual average wage growth rate of other domestic funded units was the highest, with an increase of 15.7 percent; the growth rate of collective units was the lowest, with an increase of 3.2 percent. Except for state-owned, limited liability companies, share-holding corporation Ltd., other domestic funded and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan invested enterprises, the average wage growth rate of other types of units were all lower than the national average.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Non-private Units In 2019 By Registration Status Registration Status 2019 (yuan) 2018 (yuan) Growth Rate (%) Total 90501 82413 9.8 State-owned Enterprises 98899 89474 10.5 Collective-owned Enterprises 62612 60664 3.2 Cooperative Enterprises 81058 77751 4.3 Joint Ownership 75220 72107 4.3 Limited Liability Corporations 79515 72114 10.3 Share-holding Corporation Ltd. 103087 93316 10.5 Other Domestic Funded 71329 61666 15.7 Funds from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan 91304 82027 11.3 Foreign Investment 106604 99367 7.3

Note: [1] the following are all nominal growth, unless noted specially.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

(1) Persons Employed in Various Units: refers to those who work in the unit and are paid labor remuneration by the unit.

(2) Total Wage: according to the Regulations on the Composition of Total Wage (see the official website http://www.stats.gov.cn/zjtj/tjfg/xzfg/200207/t20020702_36026.html),

Total Wage refers to the total amount of labor remuneration paid directly to the employees of the unit during the reporting period (quarterly or annual). It includes time wage, piece wage, bonus, allowance and subsidy, overtime wage and salary paid in special circumstances.

The total wage is the pretax wage, including the personal income tax, social insurance fund, housing accumulation fund and other personal contributions directly withheld or paid by the unit from the personal wage, as well as the room fee, water and electricity fee.

The total amount of wage, whether included in the cost or not, whether paid in currency or in physical, shall be included in the calculation scope of the total amount of wage.

(3) Average wage: refers to the per capita wage paid by the unit in the reporting period. The calculation formula is:

Average wage=Total Amount of Wage in the Reporting Period/Average Number of People in the Reporting Period

2. Statistical Coverage

All non-private legal entities in urban areas, including state-owned units, urban collective units, joint ventures, share-holding system, foreign investment, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan investment, etc. Wage statistics refers to the employees of statistical units, while non unit employees such as individual employees and freelancers are not included in the scope of wage statistics. In 2019, a total of 2.172 million urban non private units were surveyed nationwide, with 172 million employees.

3. Survey Methods

According to the Survey System of Enterprise One Table and the Survey System of Labor Wage formulated by the National Bureau of statistics, a comprehensive survey method is adopted for the wage statistics of urban non-private units.

4. Division Method of East, Central, West and Northeast China

The East includes: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan.

The central part includes Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

The West includes: Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

The Northeast includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Industrial Classification Standard

The industrial classification standard of wage statistics shall be implemented in accordance with the Industrial Classification of National Economy (GB / T4754-2017).

6. The data of the base period of the previous year shall be subject to the officially published China Statistical Yearbook -2019.