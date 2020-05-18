In 2019, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban private units in China was 53,604 yuan, an increase of 4,029 yuan over the previous year, a nominal increase [1] of 8.1 percent, and a decrease of 0.2 percentage point compared with 2018. After deducting the price factor, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban private units increased by 5.2 percent in 2019.

From the perspective of four regions, the average annual wage of persons employed in urban private units in 2019 listed from high to low in the east, west, central and northeast regions, respectively was 59,471, 46,777, 43,927 and 39,861 yuan, up 7.7, 6.7, 7.0 and 7.5 percent over the previous year.

By industry category, the three industries with the highest annual average wage were information transmission, software and information technology service industry of 85,301 yuan, financial industry of 76,107 yuan, and scientific research and technology service industry of 67,642 yuan, respectively 1.59, 1.42 and 1.26 times of the national average level. The three industries with the lowest average annual wage were agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery of 37,760 yuan, accommodation and catering of 42,424 yuan, and residential service, repair and other services of 43,926 yuan, respectively accounting for 70, 79 and 82 percent of the national average.

In terms of growth rate, the three industries with the highest annual average wage growth were financial industry, mining, and production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water, with growth rates of 20.9, 12.7 and 12.2 percent respectively. The three industries with the lowest growth rate were agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery, management of water conservancy, environment and public facilities, and real estate, with an increase of 3.8, 4.8 and 5.9 percent respectively.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Private Units In 2019 By Sector Sectors 2019 (yuan) 2018 (yuan) Growth Rate (%) Total 53604 49575 8.1 Farming, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, and Fishery 37760 36375 3.8 Mining 49675 44096 12.7 Manufacturing 52858 49275 7.3 Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water 49633 44239 12.2 Construction 54167 50879 6.5 Wholesale and Retail Trades 48722 45177 7.8 Transport, Storage, and Post 54006 50547 6.8 Accommodation and Restaurants 42424 39632 7.0 Information Transmission, Software and Information Technology Services 85301 76326 11.8 Finance 76107 62943 20.9 Real Estate 54416 51393 5.9 Renting and Leasing Activities and Business Services 57248 53382 7.2 Scientific Research and Technical Services 67642 61876 9.3 Management of Water Conservancy, Environment and Public Facilities 44444 42409 4.8 Residential Services, Repairs and Other Services 43926 41058 7.0 Education 50761 46228 9.8 Health, Social Works 57140 52343 9.2 Culture, Sports and Entertainment 49289 44592 10.5

Note: [1] the following are all nominal growth, unless noted specially.

(1) Persons Employed in Various Units: refers to those who work in the unit and are paid labor remuneration by the unit.

(2) Total Wage: according to the Regulations on the Composition of Total Wage(see the official website http://www.stats.gov.cn/zjtj/tjfg/xzfg/200207/t20020702_36026.html),

Total Wage refers to the total amount of labor remuneration paid directly to the employees of the unit during the reporting period (quarterly or annual). It includes time wage, piece wage, bonus, allowance and subsidy, overtime wage and salary paid in special circumstances.

The total wage is the pretax wage, including the personal income tax, social insurance fund, housing accumulation fund and other personal contributions directly withheld or paid by the unit from the personal wage, as well as the room fee, water and electricity fee.

The total amount of wage, whether included in the cost or not, whether paid in currency or in physical, shall be included in the calculation scope of the total amount of wage.

(3) Average wage: refers to the per capita wage paid by the unit in the reporting period. The calculation formula is:

Average wage=Total Amount of Wage in the Reporting Period/Average Number of People in the Reporting Period

2. Statistical Coverage

According to the Regulations on the Classification of Enterprise Registration Statusissued by the National Bureau of statistics, the private legal entity in the wage statistics survey mainly refers to the profit-making economic organization established by or controlled by natural persons in the domestic legal entity, which is based on the employment of labor, including private limited liability companies, private joint stock limited companies, private partnerships and wholly private enterprises that are required to be registered, in accordance with the Company Law, the Partnership Lawand the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises.

A wholly private enterprise refers to an enterprise invested and operated by a natural person on the basis of employing labor and in which the investor bears unlimited liability for the debts of the enterprise in accordance with the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises.

Private partnership refers to an enterprise which is jointly invested, jointly operated and jointly responsible for profits and losses by two or more natural persons in accordance with the provisions of the Partnership Lawor the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises, and which is based on employment of labor and bears unlimited liability for debts.

Private limited liability company refers to a limited liability company invested by two or more natural persons or controlled by a single natural person in accordance with the Company Lawand the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises.

Private joint stock limited company refers to a joint stock limited company invested by more than five natural persons or controlled by a single natural person in accordance with the Company Law.

In 2019, a total of 764000 units were surveyed in the national wage statistics of private urban units, accounting for 7 percent of the total number of urban private units.

3. Survey Methods

According to the Survey System of Enterprise One Table and the Survey System of Labor Wageformulated by the National Bureau of statistics, the combination of methods of comprehensive survey and sampling survey are adopted for the wage statistics of urban private units.

4. Division Method of East, Central, West and Northeast China

The East includes: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan.

The central part includes Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

The West includes: Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

The Northeast includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Industrial Classification Standard

The industrial classification standard of wage statistics shall be implemented in accordance with the Industrial Classification of National Economy (GB / T4754-2017).

6. The data of the base period of the previous year shall be subject to the officially published China Statistical Yearbook -2019.