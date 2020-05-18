Log in
The Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Private Units In 2019

05/18/2020 | 04:06am EDT

In 2019, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban private units in China was 53,604 yuan, an increase of 4,029 yuan over the previous year, a nominal increase [1] of 8.1 percent, and a decrease of 0.2 percentage point compared with 2018. After deducting the price factor, the annual average wage of persons employed in urban private units increased by 5.2 percent in 2019.

From the perspective of four regions, the average annual wage of persons employed in urban private units in 2019 listed from high to low in the east, west, central and northeast regions, respectively was 59,471, 46,777, 43,927 and 39,861 yuan, up 7.7, 6.7, 7.0 and 7.5 percent over the previous year.

By industry category, the three industries with the highest annual average wage were information transmission, software and information technology service industry of 85,301 yuan, financial industry of 76,107 yuan, and scientific research and technology service industry of 67,642 yuan, respectively 1.59, 1.42 and 1.26 times of the national average level. The three industries with the lowest average annual wage were agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery of 37,760 yuan, accommodation and catering of 42,424 yuan, and residential service, repair and other services of 43,926 yuan, respectively accounting for 70, 79 and 82 percent of the national average.

In terms of growth rate, the three industries with the highest annual average wage growth were financial industry, mining, and production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water, with growth rates of 20.9, 12.7 and 12.2 percent respectively. The three industries with the lowest growth rate were agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery, management of water conservancy, environment and public facilities, and real estate, with an increase of 3.8, 4.8 and 5.9 percent respectively.

Average Annual Wage of Persons Employed in Urban Private Units In 2019 By Sector

Sectors

2019

(yuan)

2018

(yuan)

Growth Rate (%)

Total

53604

49575

8.1

Farming, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, and Fishery

37760

36375

3.8

Mining

49675

44096

12.7

Manufacturing

52858

49275

7.3

Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water

49633

44239

12.2

Construction

54167

50879

6.5

Wholesale and Retail Trades

48722

45177

7.8

Transport, Storage, and Post

54006

50547

6.8

Accommodation and Restaurants

42424

39632

7.0

Information Transmission, Software and Information Technology Services

85301

76326

11.8

Finance

76107

62943

20.9

Real Estate

54416

51393

5.9

Renting and Leasing Activities and Business Services

57248

53382

7.2

Scientific Research and Technical Services

67642

61876

9.3

Management of Water Conservancy, Environment and Public Facilities

44444

42409

4.8

Residential Services, Repairs and Other Services

43926

41058

7.0

Education

50761

46228

9.8

Health, Social Works

57140

52343

9.2

Culture, Sports and Entertainment

49289

44592

10.5

Note: [1] the following are all nominal growth, unless noted specially.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

(1) Persons Employed in Various Units: refers to those who work in the unit and are paid labor remuneration by the unit.

(2) Total Wage: according to the Regulations on the Composition of Total Wage(see the official website http://www.stats.gov.cn/zjtj/tjfg/xzfg/200207/t20020702_36026.html),

Total Wage refers to the total amount of labor remuneration paid directly to the employees of the unit during the reporting period (quarterly or annual). It includes time wage, piece wage, bonus, allowance and subsidy, overtime wage and salary paid in special circumstances.

The total wage is the pretax wage, including the personal income tax, social insurance fund, housing accumulation fund and other personal contributions directly withheld or paid by the unit from the personal wage, as well as the room fee, water and electricity fee.

The total amount of wage, whether included in the cost or not, whether paid in currency or in physical, shall be included in the calculation scope of the total amount of wage.

(3) Average wage: refers to the per capita wage paid by the unit in the reporting period. The calculation formula is:

Average wage=Total Amount of Wage in the Reporting Period/Average Number of People in the Reporting Period

2. Statistical Coverage

According to the Regulations on the Classification of Enterprise Registration Statusissued by the National Bureau of statistics, the private legal entity in the wage statistics survey mainly refers to the profit-making economic organization established by or controlled by natural persons in the domestic legal entity, which is based on the employment of labor, including private limited liability companies, private joint stock limited companies, private partnerships and wholly private enterprises that are required to be registered, in accordance with the Company Law, the Partnership Lawand the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises.

A wholly private enterprise refers to an enterprise invested and operated by a natural person on the basis of employing labor and in which the investor bears unlimited liability for the debts of the enterprise in accordance with the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises.

Private partnership refers to an enterprise which is jointly invested, jointly operated and jointly responsible for profits and losses by two or more natural persons in accordance with the provisions of the Partnership Lawor the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises, and which is based on employment of labor and bears unlimited liability for debts.

Private limited liability company refers to a limited liability company invested by two or more natural persons or controlled by a single natural person in accordance with the Company Lawand the Provisional Regulations on Private Enterprises.

Private joint stock limited company refers to a joint stock limited company invested by more than five natural persons or controlled by a single natural person in accordance with the Company Law.

In 2019, a total of 764000 units were surveyed in the national wage statistics of private urban units, accounting for 7 percent of the total number of urban private units.

3. Survey Methods

According to the Survey System of Enterprise One Table and the Survey System of Labor Wageformulated by the National Bureau of statistics, the combination of methods of comprehensive survey and sampling survey are adopted for the wage statistics of urban private units.

4. Division Method of East, Central, West and Northeast China

The East includes: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan.

The central part includes Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

The West includes: Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

The Northeast includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Industrial Classification Standard

The industrial classification standard of wage statistics shall be implemented in accordance with the Industrial Classification of National Economy (GB / T4754-2017).

6. The data of the base period of the previous year shall be subject to the officially published China Statistical Yearbook -2019.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 08:05:09 UTC
