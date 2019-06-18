The Avielle Foundation Brainstorm Experience returns to Edmond Town Hall

NEWTOWN, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday June 6th, members of The Avielle Foundation staff and board of directors convened a town hall style conversation with season pass holders and supporters of the Brainstorm Experience series. The purpose of the session was to have an open dialogue about the continuation of the series following the death of Dr. Richman.

Acting Board Chairperson, Ace Robinson ensured the group of over one hundred that the decision to resume the series was a thorough and deliberate process by the board of directors. "We heard you, and we agree, our mission is too critical to turn back. The Brainstorm Experience series will continue."

Jennifer Hensel, Co-Founder of the Avielle Foundation and Dr. Richman's widow, addressed the attendees. Ms. Hensel explained how the foundation was designed to be a community driven organization. "From the earliest days," remarked Ms Hensel, "Jeremy and I recognized we were starting a movement. Unraveling the disease of violence would not be accomplished in our lifetimes; this is why the foundation has invested so much time and energy into interns mentoring the next generation of brain health champions. Our community has carried us through the first six and a half years, we need you to continue this support."

Nick Hoffman, the Chief Imagination Officer for the Avielle Foundation, stated, "If Jeremy and I were carrying the Brainstorm sign into the theatre and he succumbed to a heart attack, we would not hesitate to continue the series." Mr. Hoffman explained, "A major priority of our mission is to end the stigma associated with Brain Health. Tragically, the ripple effects of violence consumed Jeremy and despite his tools, it proved to be a fatal disease.

"In March," Mr. Hoffman continued, "Our Brainstorm Experience speaker, Brené Brown challenged us to lean into our discomfort. I am grateful that we have all of you holding our shoulders."

The Brainstorm Experience is an ongoing speaking series bringing the community together in a stimulating and engaging environment in which learning, connection, and inspiration can provoke imagination as well as enhance understanding of the brain. These experiences bring a diverse group of thought leaders, advocates, and celebrities from across society to Newtown's iconic theater at Edmond Town Hall. The aim is to offer unique perspectives on the care, science, strength, and vulnerability of the brain.

Regarding The Brainstorm Experience, Dr. Richman had remarked, "We are inspired, heartened, and blown away by the incredible support of our Newtown community to engage, evolve, and champion our mission to prevent violence and build compassion. The Brainstorm Experience is our flagship community engagement program, and due to the overwhelming support in 2018, our 2019 Brainstorm Experience lineup is incredible! The Brainstorm Experience has become so much grander and more fulfilling than expected."

With these sentiments in mind, The Brainstorm Experience moves forward.

The Avielle Foundation, named in honor of SHS shooting victim, Avielle Richman, works to prevent violence and to build compassion through neuroscience research, community engagement and education.

The 2019 Series lineup includes:

