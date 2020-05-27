The B Team is Back this Wednesday

Emilio Cañedo's side will resume training at Tensi, with prevention protocol in place

The Tensi training facilities will host the return to training for Real Oviedo Vetusta from this Wednesday. The players will return to work under Cañedo, with COVID-19 prevention protocol in place.

With Asturias beginning Phase 2 of lockdown deescalation, and in accordance with the instructions from the relevant authorities, the players will be able to resume training in order to maintain their physical condition, initially by training individually and with pertinent prevention measures in place. In addition to players from the B team, Emilio Cañedo will also have several members of the Juvenil side and players from Praviano available.

The following players will begin training tomorrow: Jaume Valens, Buru, Alex Sánchez, Andoni Ugarte, Viti, Marcelo, Tarsi, Rober Sierra, Joselu, Vanderson, Fousseny, Prada, Lorea, Amez, Tjay de Barr, Eloy Ordóñez, AlexnMenéndez, Iván Conceiçao, Sergio Orvíz, Fran, Antón, Nacho, Sergio Delgado,n Merayo, Lucas Laso, Marotías, Felgueroso, Alex Cardero, Chus and Pablob Menéndez.

In addition to the seven players who are currently training with the firstbteam, Emilio Cañedo will not have Villacañas working with the squad, having binformed him that he will not form part of the plans for next season. RealbOviedo thanks him for his commitment, work and professionalism during hisbtime wearing our shirt, and wish him the best of luck in his personal and bprofessional future.

Once disinfection work has been completed, training will begin at 17:00 this Wednesday. Only authorised personnel will have access to the Tensi training facilities.