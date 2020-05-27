Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The B Team is Back this Wednesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:38am EDT

Emilio Cañedo's side will resume training at Tensi, with prevention protocol in place

The Tensi training facilities will host the return to training for Real Oviedo Vetusta from this Wednesday. The players will return to work under Cañedo, with COVID-19 prevention protocol in place.

With Asturias beginning Phase 2 of lockdown deescalation, and in accordance with the instructions from the relevant authorities, the players will be able to resume training in order to maintain their physical condition, initially by training individually and with pertinent prevention measures in place. In addition to players from the B team, Emilio Cañedo will also have several members of the Juvenil side and players from Praviano available.

The following players will begin training tomorrow: Jaume Valens, Buru, Alex Sánchez, Andoni Ugarte, Viti, Marcelo, Tarsi, Rober Sierra, Joselu, Vanderson, Fousseny, Prada, Lorea, Amez, Tjay de Barr, Eloy Ordóñez, AlexnMenéndez, Iván Conceiçao, Sergio Orvíz, Fran, Antón, Nacho, Sergio Delgado,n Merayo, Lucas Laso, Marotías, Felgueroso, Alex Cardero, Chus and Pablob Menéndez.

In addition to the seven players who are currently training with the firstbteam, Emilio Cañedo will not have Villacañas working with the squad, having binformed him that he will not form part of the plans for next season. RealbOviedo thanks him for his commitment, work and professionalism during hisbtime wearing our shirt, and wish him the best of luck in his personal and bprofessional future.

Once disinfection work has been completed, training will begin at 17:00 this Wednesday. Only authorised personnel will have access to the Tensi training facilities.

Disclaimer

Real Oviedo SAD published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03aNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES : Commences Exploration at Root & Cellar Soil sampling program targeting LSE Gold and Copper porphyry systems
PU
03:03aCALEDONIA INVESTMENTS : Results Announcement, year ended 31 March 2020
PU
03:03aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : (2,674kb)
PU
03:03aM&G : 1Q Assets Under Management Fell; Agrees to Buy Ascentric From Royal London
DJ
03:02aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Diabetic Cases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:02aECLECTICIQ : Joins Forces with Endpoint Solution Provider PolyLogyx
BU
03:02aVONAGE : Contact Center Helps Onecom Avoid Disruption in Customer Experience During COVID-19
BU
03:02aREPLY : Gartner Names Reply a Visionary in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
BU
03:02aMILSPED GROUP Relies on the Shippeo Platform to Meet the Growing Real-time Transportation Visibility Needs of Its Customers
BU
03:01aXMREALITY PUBL : Remote Guidance to be used by Iristick smart glasses
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
3ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
4LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla to cut car prices in North America, China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group