The BTS Sales Index, a Predictive Monthly Metric for Business Leaders, Increases in August

09/21/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

The BTS Sales Index increased by 1.2 points (1.2%) in the month of August to 109.2. The 1,000 companies surveyed for the BTS Sales Index reported an increase of $38 billion in aggregate revenue, from $3.356 trillion in July to $3.395 trillion in August. This is the second month of growth after three consecutive months of decline.

Several economic factors contributed to this month’s Sales Index increase. Factory growth hit a 14-year peak due to an increase in new orders, but in coming months this may cause a bottleneck in supply chain and production. Imports from China remain high, although tariffs are expected to have a negative impact on trade in the future. Additionally, stock market indexes broke consecutive records with strong contributions from Amazon and Alphabet. Consumer confidence remains high, posting the highest number since October 2000. The Fed is meeting at the end of this month, so interest rates are expected to increase.

What is the BTS Sales Index?

The BTS Sales Index is a simple and predictive monthly metric that gives enterprise leaders the right vantage point by which to view their critical business decisions.

It represents the aggregate total revenue of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. in one easy-to-understand number. Every month, the total revenue reported by these companies is run through BTS’ custom-built indexing tool. The index uses Q2 2013 numbers as a baseline based on the quarter’s stable economic recovery indicators.

The BTS Sales Index is published in the first week of every month, reflecting the previous month’s data, along with context such as industry-specific trends and job rates that impact revenue.

Find the BTS Sales Index here.

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 650 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.


© Business Wire 2018
