The Bachelor Comes to Tubi as Part of a Content Deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Tubi (www.tubi.tv),
the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service today
announced it has entered a content deal with Warner Bros. Domestic
Television Distribution for select seasons of The Bachelor. Fans
can accept the rose and relive the magic of a much simpler time with the
first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as
well as cry tears of joy with The Bachelorette: Trista & Ryan’s
Wedding. In addition, Tubi will stream the television event of 2018
– the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise – where it’s going to
get co-co-nuts with Jordan and Jenna, as well as seeing Chris and
Krystal’s love blossom. Customers can easily access these seasons of the Bachelor
franchise from the largest content library on the planet – completely
free starting April 1.
“Bachelor Nation will soon get to see how it all started when
both debut seasons launch on Tubi,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content
Officer, Tubi. “This massive franchise strengthens our larger content
partnership with Warner Bros. and marks the first of many big reality
series we’re bringing to the service.”
About The Bachelor
On the hit primetime reality series The Bachelor, one lucky
man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible
Bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of
beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his
search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has
found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes? Hosted
by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is produced by Next
Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.
About The Bachelorette
On the hit primetime reality series The Bachelorette, one
lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. A single and
eligible Bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a
number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues
her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she
has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelorette is a production
of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted
Television.
About Bachelor in Paradise
From the creator of the Bachelor franchise, and hosted by
Chris Harrison, it’s Bachelor in Paradise. Some of The
Bachelor’s biggest stars and villains are back. They all left The
Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or The Bachelor
Winter Games with broken hearts but now they know what it really
takes to find love, and on Bachelor in Paradise they’ll get
a second chance to find their soul mates. From Next Entertainment in
association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, the series is
executive produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods.
Tubi continues to expand its already massive content library which
presently contains more than 12,000 movies and television series – and
expects to grow it at an even greater accelerated pace throughout the
year. The company’s content volume is more than double in size to
Netflix – approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi consistently ranks
as one of the most watched apps on the world’s largest platforms
including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, and many others.
Tubi recently announced record growth in 2018, with 4.3 times the amount
of content on the service over the previous year – and in December 2018,
customers streamed nearly as much content as all of 2017. The company
also announced plans to reinvest profits of over nine figures into
content acquisitions in 2019 to rapidly grow its already large catalog.
About Tubi
Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv)
is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over
12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood
studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy
way to discover new content which is available completely free.
Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a
large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku,
Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices
can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices.
Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and
Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA
Ventures.
About Warner Bros. Television
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is one of the leading
distributors of entertainment programming to the domestic television
marketplace, distributing first-run syndicated series, off-network
television programs and theatrical motion pictures to local broadcast
television stations, as well as to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast
networks and subscription video-on-demand platforms throughout the U.S.
