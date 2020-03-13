Log in
The Banco de España adapts its working arrangements to the declared state of alert (156 KB)

03/13/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

Communication Department

PRESS RELEASE

Madrid, 13 March 2020

The Banco de España adapts its working arrangements to the declared state of alert

In light of the government's decision to decree a state of alert in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Banco de España has decided to suspend face-to-face attention to the general public at its premises as from Monday 16 March. At the same time, it is reinforcing the provision of on-line services through its Virtual Office.

Likewise as from Monday, the previous recommendation to all staff not involved in critical processes requiring a physical presence at the Bank to work from home is now obligatory. This decision will be reviewed depending on how the health crisis prompted by the coronavirus evolves.

The Bank will be strengthening the protection and prevention measures for staff who, given the particular characteristics of their tasks, have to continue working in any of its buildings.

All information on the measures that are progressively adopted will continue to be updated on the Bank's website, at www.bde.es.

Reproduction permitted only if the source is cited

For further information: Tel. +34 91 338 5044 / 6097 / 5318 Fax +34 91 338 5203 www.bde.es Email: comunicacion@bde.es

1

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 22:56:10 UTC
