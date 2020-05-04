Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Banking Supervision Department announces: Further expansion of customer reception at banking system branches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:14am EDT
  • In view of the government decisions to further ease activity restrictions, as of May 4, 2020, public reception at the banking system's branches will be expanded and the rate of branches open to the public will increase from 30 percent to 50 percent of all branches.
  • Public reception will be concentrated at designated branches across the country, which will provide all services provided prior to the corona outbreak.
  • This measure will enable continuity in the provision of banking services to the public, while maintaining public health.
  • ​The Banking Supervision Department calls on the public to make a wide variety of banking transactions by direct means: phone, ATMs, banking applications, and the banks' websites.

Following Ministry of Health guidelines and government decisions regarding an easement of activity restrictions, and with the desire to enable continuity in the provision of banking services to the broad public while maintaining public health, the Banking Supervision issues the following guidelines:

1.The rate of branches that will be open for customers shall be no less than 50 percent of the total number of the banking corporation's branches;

2.The customer in-person branches shall be determined taking into account proper geographic dispersion and the ability to provide banking services to the broad customer public;

3.These branches shall provide all services provided prior to the corona crisis;

4. The banking corporations must continue to encourage customers to transition to receiving services through digital means and by telephone;

5. The Supervisor of Banks is permitted to set out various directives regarding the opening of branches to the public on certain days and regarding the services to be provided therein.​

The following is a link to the list of branches operating on an emergency basis in view of the corona pandemic (in Hebrew):

https://www.boi.org.il/he/BankingSupervision/Pages/COVID19VIRUSQANDA.aspx

​​​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 15:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aAGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
11:40aSilk Road Energy Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Private Placement
NE
11:39aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:39aUNITED FIRE : Ufg enters into renewal rights agreement for our personal lines business
PU
11:39aBERGENBIO : Contemplated Private Placement
PU
11:37aSouthwest Airlines Down Over 7%, On Track for Lowest Close Since July 2014 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:36aAPPLE : launches new MacBook Pro with updated keyboard
RE
11:35aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 4.5.2020
AQ
11:34aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Delivers Margin Expansion of Over 140 Basis Points and Earnings per Share of $2.21, Up 15%
AQ
11:34aDOMINATE THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM : Lockheed Martin Cyber/Electronic Warfare System Moves Into Next Phase Of Development
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group