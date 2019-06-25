Log in
The Bay Area News Group Names Arena Solutions a Winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces 2019 Award

06/25/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Solutions has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Bay Area News Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

"We’re excited and honored to be named a Bay Area News Top Workplace for 2019 for the eighth consecutive year,” said Craig Livingston, CEO of Arena Solutions. “It’s a testament to the amazing culture that our employees have built at Arena.”

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

About Arena Solutions
Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. Arena unifies product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, allowing every participant throughout the product realization process from design to manufacturing to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com. 

About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

Contact:
Valerie Harding
Ripple Effect Communications
media@arenasolutions.com
(617) 536 8887

© GlobeNewswire 2019
