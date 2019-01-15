Log in
The Beltraith Companies Enhance Middle- and Back-Office Data Management Processes with Clearwater

01/15/2019 | 07:01am EST

Clearwater Analytics® and Beltraith Capital, LLC announced today that Beltraith has selected Clearwater’s cloud-based solution for investment data management, reconciliation, and portfolio reporting services.

Clearwater’s automated middle- and back-office solution is a strategic choice for Beltraith, which will harness Clearwater’s top data analytics and operational tools for trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, and post-trade entry (trade blotter), for more efficient and scalable daily operations. Beltraith will also use Clearwater’s enhanced statements tool to develop automated and polished reporting for clients and other stakeholders. Additionally, Clearwater’s multi-asset-class support will provide Beltraith’s companies with the technology they need to enhance client service, support their rapid growth, and incorporate new strategic product offerings.

Headquartered in Radnor, PA, Beltraith seeks to provide investors with competitive net returns through its ownership and management of boutique investment management firms. Beltraith is privately held with majority equity stakes at StoneRidge Investment Partners, LLC, StoneRidgePMG Advisors, and EmStone Advisers, LLC. Each entity will implement Clearwater, replacing a legacy provider that has been in place for more than 20 years.

Since forming in 2008, Beltraith has expanded its money management holdings to $2.2 billion (as of 12/31/18) as it addressed the growing need for solution-oriented, performance-driven, and customized investment management strategies.

“Partnering with Clearwater is a major step for Beltraith as we bring on key operational resources that will help us continue to exceed client expectations and meet new goals,” said Steven Sanders, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist for Beltraith Capital.

“Clearwater is excited to welcome the Beltraith companies to our community of successful investment management clients,” said Scott Erickson, Chief Operating Officer for Clearwater Analytics. “Beyond being a great cultural fit given their reputation for innovation, Beltraith offers a number of opportunities for Clearwater to provide them with scale, efficiency, and growth in all aspects of their business. We look forward to a productive partnership.”

About Beltraith Capital

Beltraith Capital was formed to deliver competitive investment returns, net of fees, to investors by cultivating the distinct advantages of boutique investment management firms. We acquire, launch, manage and grow competitive investment firms through a central focus on solution oriented/performance driven product design, organizational dynamics, operational excellence and strategic partnerships.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics® is the leading provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and reconciliation services for investment managers, corporate treasuries, and insurance companies. Clearwater aggregates, reconciles, and reports on more than $2.7 trillion in assets across thousands of accounts daily. For more than a decade, Clearwater’s best-in-class technology and client services have enabled firms to capitalize on new opportunities, strengthen existing client relationships, and streamline their internal processes. Clearwater is committed to continuous improvement and encourages investment managers to rethink how they approach their investment accounting and reporting operational challenges.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics


© Business Wire 2019
