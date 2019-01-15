The Beltraith Companies Enhance Middle- and Back-Office Data Management Processes with Clearwater

Clearwater Analytics® and Beltraith Capital, LLC announced
today that Beltraith has selected Clearwater’s cloud-based solution for
investment data management, reconciliation, and portfolio reporting
services.
Clearwater’s automated middle- and back-office solution is a strategic
choice for Beltraith, which will harness Clearwater’s top data analytics
and operational tools for trade confirm/affirm, client billing,
composite management, and post-trade entry (trade blotter), for more
efficient and scalable daily operations. Beltraith will also use
Clearwater’s enhanced statements tool to develop automated and polished
reporting for clients and other stakeholders. Additionally, Clearwater’s
multi-asset-class support will provide Beltraith’s companies with the
technology they need to enhance client service, support their rapid
growth, and incorporate new strategic product offerings.
Headquartered in Radnor, PA, Beltraith seeks to provide investors with
competitive net returns through its ownership and management of boutique
investment management firms. Beltraith is privately held with majority
equity stakes at StoneRidge Investment Partners, LLC, StoneRidgePMG
Advisors, and EmStone Advisers, LLC. Each entity will implement
Clearwater, replacing a legacy provider that has been in place for more
than 20 years.
Since forming in 2008, Beltraith has expanded its money management
holdings to $2.2 billion (as of 12/31/18) as it addressed the growing
need for solution-oriented, performance-driven, and customized
investment management strategies.
“Partnering with Clearwater is a major step for Beltraith as we bring on
key operational resources that will help us continue to exceed client
expectations and meet new goals,” said Steven Sanders, CEO and Chief
Investment Strategist for Beltraith Capital.
“Clearwater is excited to welcome the Beltraith companies to our
community of successful investment management clients,” said Scott
Erickson, Chief Operating Officer for Clearwater Analytics. “Beyond
being a great cultural fit given their reputation for innovation,
Beltraith offers a number of opportunities for Clearwater to provide
them with scale, efficiency, and growth in all aspects of their
business. We look forward to a productive partnership.”
About Beltraith Capital
Beltraith Capital was formed to deliver competitive investment returns,
net of fees, to investors by cultivating the distinct advantages of
boutique investment management firms. We acquire, launch, manage and
grow competitive investment firms through a central focus on solution
oriented/performance driven product design, organizational dynamics,
operational excellence and strategic partnerships.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics® is the leading provider of web-based investment
portfolio accounting, reporting, and reconciliation services for
investment managers, corporate treasuries, and insurance companies.
Clearwater aggregates, reconciles, and reports on more than $2.7
trillion in assets across thousands of accounts daily. For more than a
decade, Clearwater’s best-in-class technology and client services have
enabled firms to capitalize on new opportunities, strengthen existing
client relationships, and streamline their internal processes.
Clearwater is committed to continuous improvement and encourages
investment managers to rethink how they approach their investment
accounting and reporting operational challenges.
Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com
| LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/
| Twitter: @cwanalytics
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005097/en/