The Best 4K (55”, 65”) TV Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top 4K Ultra HD & Smart TV Sales Listed by Deal Stripe

12/02/2019 | 04:21am EST

Save on 4K TV deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch smart TV deals

In search of the best 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Deal Stripe have found the best savings on LG, Sony, TCL, Sharp and Samsung 4K TV sales. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best 4K TV deals:

More TV deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

4K, also known as Ultra HD, generally refers to a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels – four times resolution than that of a standard Full HD. These TVs offer superb detail and higher frame rates and usually feature Smart TV services and in screen technology like High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut. A step up from the usual 4K, 4K HDR TVs have more pixels for increased contrast and color depth. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch or larger models, these are manufactured by notable brands like Samsung, LG and Sharp.

Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday’s informal name comes from the focus on new online deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also typically the final day of Black Friday offers. Steep discounts are usually available on appliances, gadgets and electronics products.

Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
