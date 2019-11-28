Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best AncestryDNA & 23andMe Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019 Reviewed by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 02:41am EST

Check out our list of the top DNA testing kit Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on Ancestry & 23andMe family history and DNA testing kits

Compare all the best DNA testing kit deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Saver Trends have found the best AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA test kit deals and are listing them below.

Best DNA Testing Kit deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Genetic testing, or the process of identifying an individual's chromosomal structure, has now been made convenient with home DNA testing kits. With a simple saliva sample, individuals can easily have their DNA analyzed by testing centers. Two of the most trusted DNA testing clinics are Ancestry DNA which has stored around 10 million samples for comparison and 23andme which also has a significant 5 million DNA samples in its database.

What can shoppers expect for Black Friday deals? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.

Online shopping continues to grow as the preferred method of shopping for consumers on Black Friday. In 2018, approximately 50% of shoppers surveyed by Deloitte favored going online to buy products rather than physically going into a retail store.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23aKANEKA : Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2019
PU
03:23aKANEKA : Quarterly Financial Summary for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2019
PU
03:21aCOMPARE THE BEST GAMING CHAIR BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top DXRacer, RESPAWN & GTRacing Gaming Chair Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BU
03:21aLAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Gaming, 2-in-1 & Touch Screen Laptop Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
03:21aLIST OF 55-INCH TV BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top TV Deals from Amazon & Walmart Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
03:18aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES : Form 8-k
PU
03:18aSENSYS GATSO PUBL : Interim Report July - September 2019
PU
03:18aACTIVE ENERGY : First CoalSwitch Licence Agreement Awarded
PU
03:16aOil falls for a second day amid rising U.S. inventories, output
RE
03:15aMultiVAC CTO Shawn Ying - The All-dimensional Sharding Plan of MultiVAC is the Ultimate Multi-Core World Computer People Need
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
5BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC : BLUE PRISM : BEST OF THE BROKERS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group