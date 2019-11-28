Log in
The Best Appliance Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Washer Dryer, Fridge, Freezer & Oven Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

11/28/2019

Deals experts compare the best ovens, fridges, freezer, washer dryers and more appliance deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

Compare the best appliance Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on fridges, freezers, ovens, washer dryers and other kitchen appliances are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Retail Egg.

Best appliance deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When looking for home appliances, it is highly important to consider the durability, safety, and energy-efficiency of the products prior to purchasing them. Extensive research and comparison between brands is recommended. LG and Samsung are among the top brands for kitchen appliances such as ovens, fridges, and freezers, while GE and Whirlpool make the best washer and dryers.

What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? Deals on Black Friday provide shoppers with significant savings on a wide range of products. A 2016 study by Profitero revealed that Walmart applied an average discount of 36.6% off their products during that year’s Black Friday. Discounts on the retailer’s electronics products were even higher with an average reduction of 39.9 percent.

Black Friday 2018 attracted 41.4 million online shoppers, 17.6% more than the 34.7 million shoppers who visited brick-and-mortar stores, as reported by the National Retail Federation. This figure shows that more and more consumers favor online holiday shopping as e-commerce sites continue to roll out attractive online deals.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
