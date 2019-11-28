Log in
The Best Ashley Furniture Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Sofa, Dining, Mattress & Dresser Deals by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 02:21pm EST

Deals experts compare the best dining chairs, beds, couches and more Ashley Furniture deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

Find an updated list of Black Friday Ashley Furniture deals, featuring savings on beds, dressers, dining chairs and sofas. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Spending Lab.

Best Ashley Furniture deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ashley Furniture focuses on quality design and value for the customer’s investment in the company’s products. Different styles for various tastes and preferences of clients have inspired them to manufacture a wide range of living room, bedroom, office, kitchen, and bathroom products. These quality products include mattresses, beds, rugs, home décor and outdoor furniture.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday? Black Friday shoppers enjoy discounts across a wide range of product categories. In their 2016 study, Profitero found that Walmart offered an average discount of 36.6% over Black Friday, with 39.3% average savings on electronics products.

As top online retailers offer attractive online discounts on millions of products, more and more shoppers are choosing to shop primarily online instead of in-store on Black Friday. A report from the National Retail Federation shows that in 2018 there were 41.4 million online shoppers compared to the 34.7M people who shopped exclusively in stores.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
