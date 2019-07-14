Log in
The Best Audible, Amazon Music & Kindle Book Prime Day 2019 Deals on Amazon: Amazon Book & Music Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

07/14/2019 | 08:45am EDT

The Prime Day team at Deal Stripe lists the best early Amazon Music, Audible & Kindle book deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019

Looking for the best Prime Day Audible, Amazon Music & Kindle Unlimited deals of 2019? Deal Stripe have compared the top digital book & music deals on Amazon at the moment, shown in the list below.

Best Audible Prime Day Deals:

Best Amazon Music Prime Day Deals:

Best Kindle Unlimited Prime Day Deals:

To shop the full selection of live deals check the official Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals require an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy.

An annual Amazon celebration which features deals and product launches, Prime Day 2019 is on track to break spending records for the online retailer. Amazon announced that last year’s Prime Day sale was its biggest in history, as Prime members purchased more than 100 million products. Sales of smart home devices proved particularly popular amongst shoppers last year. Ring, a video doorbell manufacturer, enjoyed their biggest sales day ever on July 16.

When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.

Deals experts at Deal Stripe compare the best Amazon digital subscription deals online to help shoppers save money over the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop the entire Prime Day sale on Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
