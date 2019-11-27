Log in
The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals for 2019: List of Away Travel, Samsonite, TUMI & American Tourister Suitcase & Luggage Savings Researched by Consumer Walk

11/27/2019

Save on luggage & suitcase deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Olympia, Away Travel, TUMI, Briggs & Riley hard luggage & soft side suitcase deals

In search of the best Black Friday suitcase and luggage deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Consumer Walk have reviewed the top Samsonite, Away Travel, American Tourister, Travelpro, Olympia and Briggs & Riley soft side fabric and hard luggage Black Friday deals. They are sharing their top picks below.

Best suitcase & travel gear deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The right kind of luggage ensures all traveler’s belongings arrive at the intended destination safely and securely. A suitcase is suitable for carrying on the plane while hard luggage is preferable for checking in. Away, Samsonite and American Tourister are among the most well-known brands for either of these types of suitcases. The luggage from Olympia and TravelPro are also solid suitcase choices, especially for adventurous travelers.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? The two biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon’s total sales during Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year accounted for 48.6% of all e-commerce revenue in that period, making it the market leader. Last year Amazon’s holiday season sales saw them offer free shipping with no minimum purchase on hundreds of millions of items.

In 2018, Walmart experienced a 23% boost in its year-on-year web sales over Black Friday, only 2% shy of Amazon’s 25% increase in revenue over the same period.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
