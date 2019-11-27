The Best Casper, Tempur-Pedic Nectar & Leesa Mattress Black Friday Deals 2019: List of King, Queen & Twin Memory Foam, Firm & Hybrid Mattress Savings Shared by The Consumer Post

Here’s a list of all the best king, queen and twin size mattress Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at The Consumer Post.
Best Mattress deals:
Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon
Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/14) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others
Save $100 on Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com - deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows
Save up to $324 on a wide range of memory foam, spring & hybrid mattresses at Walmart - including deals on queen, twin, king-sized and more top-rated mattresses
Up to $350 savings available at the Leesa Sleep sale
Save up to $600 on Tempur-Pedic mattresses at their official store
Save up to $190 on Casper Foam, Hybrid, Essential & Wave mattresses at Amazon
Save up to 40% on a wide range of Mattress Firm mattresses
Save on hybrid, Tempur-Pedic and memory foam mattresses at Ashley Furniture’s Black Friday sale
Given that most people spend a third of their lives sleeping, it is important to invest in the right mattress. Tuft and Needle mattresses have good cushioning with a bouncy feel while Original Purple mattresses deliver pain relief through the Smart Comfort Grid. Casper is moderately priced and gives pressure-point relief. Tempur-Pedic and Leesa mattresses are top picks, too. Memory foam is always a safe bet regardless if it is king, twin or queen sized.
Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Traditionally, Black Friday was so-named for the chaotic flurry of activity during the Thanksgiving holidays. Large volumes of shoppers would hurry to retail stores to take advantage of the discounts being offered, often resulting in accidents and injury.
