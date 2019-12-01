Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Cell Phone Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Android & Apple iPhone Savings Shared by Deal Stripe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:11pm EST

Comparison of the best Cyber Monday cell phone deals for 2019, including savings on both locked and unlocked smartphones

All the best cell phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Deal Stripe are updating their list of the top Apple, Samsung and LG smartphone deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best iPhone deals:

Best Android deals:

Best unlocked & no contract cell phone deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Today when individuals refer to a cell phone, they are often using the word interchangeably with smartphone. This is a device capable of not only making calls or sending and receiving texts but also one with access to the internet, apps, games and more. Today most mobile phone users do so with some sort of data plan obtained through a telecommunication company like AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Comcast or T-Mobile. To use a phone without one of these companies or to switch from one to another, a customer will need to have an unlocked phone that can be connected to any network. Unlocked phones can be purchased directly from the phone company or manufacturer, for example, getting an iPhone directly from the Apple store.

New cell phone models are released in the market on a regular basis. Those looking for a flagship smartphone can choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Apple iPhone 11. There are budget mobile devices too such as the Motorola One Action with its 21:9 screen. Many of these phones can be purchased unlocked from major carriers or retailers like Amazon and are marked down during their Cyber Monday sales events.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pOil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
RE
09:03pFREEMAN FINTECH : China, Iran hold consultation on Iran nuclear issue
PU
09:03pCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 November, 2019
PU
09:03pFREEMAN FINTECH : (1) delay in publication of interim results and despatch of interim report for the six months ended 30 september 2019, (2) updates on profit warning, (3) postponement of board meeting, and (4) suspension of trading
PU
09:03pFREEMAN FINTECH : Dwelling approvals fall in October (Media Release)
PU
09:01pTOP CYBER MONDAY CRICUT DEALS FOR 2019 : Cricut EasyPress, Explore Air 2 & Maker Cutting Machine & More Cricut Bundle Deals Listed by Consumer Walk
BU
09:00pPoly Property Development Plans Hong Kong IPO
DJ
08:53pPERENNIAL INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 Nov 2019
PU
08:53pDELTA AIR LINES : manages operations during winter storm, Northeast waiver in effect for Monday (Article)
PU
08:51pTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Fukushima melted fuel removal begins 2021, end state unknown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
3U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
4THE BEST JBL CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Top JBL Flip & Charge Bluetooth Speaker Sales Compared by Spending ..
5LIST OF SPRINT CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): All the Best Sprint Smartphone, Tablet & Smartwatch Savings Share..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group