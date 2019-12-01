The Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals of 2019: Canon, Nikon, GoPro & Polaroid Camera Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Check out our list of the top Cyber Monday 2019 camera deals and save on Nikon & Canon DSLR cameras, GoPro action cameras, Nest security cameras and Polaroid cameras

Cyber Monday security, action, DSLR and instant camera deals are here. Experts at Deal Tomato have compared the best Nest, GoPro, Nikon, Canon and Polaroid deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best camera deals:

● Save up to 52% on Canon & Nikon DSLR, Sony Mirrorless, GoPro, Polaroid & Nest security cameras at Amazon - check the latest deals on best-selling 4K action cameras, DSLR cameras, security cameras & mirrorless cameras

● Save up to $930 on a wide range of Canon & Nikon DSLR cameras at Walmart - including big discounts on top-rated Canon and Nikon digital SLR cameras

● Save up to 50% on Ring, Blink, Nest & Arlo Pro security cameras & baby monitors at Amazon - including savings on indoor and outdoor cameras, baby monitors, video doorbells & floodlight cams

● Save up to $100 on the latest GoPro HERO 8 Black camera & bundles at GoPro.com - save on HERO8 bundles and shoppers also get $100 off the HERO 8 Black & $50 off the HERO 7 Black when trading in any digital camera

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Polaroid & Fujifilm Instax cameras at Walmart

● Save up to 60% on Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, Mini 90 & Instax Square cameras & printers at Amazon - including deals on Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras, printers, Instant Film packs & other Instax camera accessories

● Save on select action cameras, DSLR & mirrorless cameras, security cameras & accessories - at B&H Photo Video

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of DSLR cameras, instant cameras, GoPro cameras & smart home security cameras at Walmart

There are many different kinds of cameras on the market. There is the Arlo Pro 2 outdoor security camera for monitoring your property. There is the Nest Hello video doorbell for checking and communicating with whoever is at the door. The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV full-frame DSLR camera is suitable for professional-level photography. The Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 prints photos instantly.

Is Cyber Monday still a thing? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.

In 2018, Cyber Monday made more money for online retailers than ever before. Sales totaled $7.9 billion for the annual online sales event.

