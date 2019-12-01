Log in
The Best Cyber Monday Desktop PC Deals for 2019: List of HP, Dell & AMD Ryzen CPU & Computer Deals Rated by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 03:01am EST

Retail Egg share the best desktop PC Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Cyber Monday savings on powerful HP & Dell gaming desktops & AMD Ryzen processors

Compare the top desktop PC and CPU deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on AMD Ryzen CPU, HP OMEN gaming PC and Dell desktop computers listed below by the deals team at Retail Egg.

Best Desktop PC Deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

One of the main reasons why people prefer a desktop computer is the ease of upgrading the PC at a lower price point compared to laptops. In addition, a desktop PC tends to have faster processors with options like the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X that features impressive 16 cores and the AMD Threadripper 3000 starting at 24 cores. The CPU case as well as the peripherals can be quickly replaced too.

What is on offer on Cyber Monday? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.

Since 2010, when spending hit a billion dollars in the United States, Cyber Monday has continued to generate more sales every year than Black Friday.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
