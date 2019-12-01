Log in
The Best Cyber Monday Headphones Deals (2019): Latest Sony, JBL, Sennheiser & Jaybird Earphones Savings Compared by Retail Fuse

12/01/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Comparison of the latest Cyber Monday headphones deals for 2019, including deals on Apple AirPods, Bose QC35, Powerbeats Pro, Jaybird, JBL, Sony & Sennheiser wireless headphones & earbuds savings

Compare the best headphones Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on noise canceling and wireless headphones from Apple, Beats by Dre, Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Jaybird and JBL are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Retail Fuse.

Best headphones deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The right pair of earbuds delivers high fidelity sound, among other features. The Sony WH-1000XM3 is ideal for everyday use, but the Jaybird Vista is better for runners. Meanwhile, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 has the most superior noise cancellation while the Sennheiser RS 165 is preferable for wireless TV watching. The Skullcandy Ink’d Wireless is affordable, lightweight and comfortable. For those who want longer battery life, the Beats Solo Pro has lasts up to 22 hours.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Amazon reported last year that Cyber Monday was its biggest sales day ever at the time. For more deals check this list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
