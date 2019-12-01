Log in
The Best Cyber Monday Hoverboard Deals for 2019 Compared by Consumer Articles

12/01/2019 | 11:31pm EST

Cyber Monday hoverboard deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Walmart, Amazon, Segway and Razor self-balancing scooters, electric scooters, hoverboards and hoverboard go kart kits

Here’s the best hoverboard deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Walmart, Segway, Razor and GOTRAX Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Articles.

Best hoverboard deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Walmart’s hoverboard section is a haven for fans of self balancing scooters. The store offers a lot of options for hoverboard enthusiasts such as items from popular brands like Segway, Razor, and GoTrax. The Hoverboard Go Kart is a great attachment for those who want to add a seat to their hoverboard.

What is on offer on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday is named after the increasingly heavy focus on online sales on the Monday that follows Thanksgiving. Most Black Friday deals typically run through Cyber Monday and new promotions on big-ticket items are usually launched throughout the day.

In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US. Check out this Cyber Monday deals guide for more deals across a wide range of products.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


