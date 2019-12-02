Log in
The Best Cyber Monday Hoverboard Deals of 2019: Razor, Segway, Walmart, Amazon & GOTRAX Hoverboard Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

12/02/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Save on hoverboard and self-balancing scooter deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Walmart, Amazon, Gotrax, Segway and Razor deals

Here are the best hoverboard Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on self-balancing scooters, hoverboards and hoverboard go kart conversion kits by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Hoverboard deals:

Save over 50% on the best-selling Hoverfly Ion hoverboard - this top-rated hoverboard has a powerful DUAL 200-watt electric engine and runs 4 miles on a single battery, on sale now at GOTRAX.com

Save up to 55% on a wide range of hoverboards & self balancing scooters at Walmart - including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89

Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon

Save 50% on a wide range of self-balancing hoverboards and electric scooters - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99 at the GOTRAX online store

Save up to $200 on Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporters at Walmart

Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon

Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart

Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon

Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

There are many self balancing scooter brands and models. Stores like Walmart have some of the best hoverboards such as the Segway miniPRO which has UL 2272 safety certifications. The Razor Hovertrax 2.0 is also worthy of note for its quick change battery pack. Gotrax self balancing scooters and hoverboard go kart conversion kits are popular products too.

Are there still lots of deals available to shoppers on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, was first conceived to motivate people to shop online after the big Black Friday sales. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on gadgets, electronics and home products throughout Cyber Monday.

Due to a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, 2018's Cyber Monday has been labelled the biggest online shopping event ever in the United States.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group