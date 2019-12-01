Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Cyber Monday KitchenAid Deals 2019: KitchenAid Professional & Artisan Stand Mixer & More KitchenAid Appliance Deals Compared by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 03:11pm EST

Here’s a review of the top KitchenAid deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on a wide range of KitchenAid appliances, including the best-selling KitchenAid Artisan (5 quart) & Professional (6 quart) stand mixer series

Compare all the best KitchenAid deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Consumer Articles have found the best KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, Professional stand mixer, hand mixer, blender, food processor and more appliance deals and are listing them below.

Best KitchenAid deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The KitchenAid Artisan mixer series is a popular choice for many households. The KSM150PSGC is a 5 quart stand mixer that comes with a 10-speed control system, flat beater, wire whip and dough hook. KitchenAid also offers the Professional series wherein the Pro 600 is the most popular. The KitchenAid Pro 600 offers a wide range of features such as bowl-lift design, multi-mix mode and can hold up to 6 quarts in capacity.

What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Adobe Analytics reported that Cyber Monday 2018 totalled a record breaking $7.9 billion in online sales.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pFACEBOOK PORTAL CYBER MONDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Facebook Portal Plus, Mini & TV Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles
BU
04:31pLATEST WAYFAIR CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Wayfair Recliner, Mattress, TV Stand & Home Decor Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Articles
BU
04:31pRING DOORBELL CYBER MONDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Ring Video Doorbell 2, Video Doorbell Pro & Floodlight Cam Security Camera Savings Researched by Deal Tomato
BU
04:23pEIMSKIP : Share buy-back program initiated
PU
04:11pCYBER MONDAY DJI DRONE DEALS 2019 : DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Spark & Phantom Drone Savings Rated by Saver Trends
BU
04:01pCYBER MONDAY 2019 NORTH FACE DEALS : North Face Osito Jackets, Coats, Parkas, Vests & Backpacks Deals Listed by Spending Lab
BU
04:01pLATEST UNDER ARMOUR CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Under Armour Boots, Hoodies & Gym Clothing Savings Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
04:01pSEE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Sealed Air Corporation Investors of Important January 2nd Deadline in Securities Class Action – SEE
GL
04:01pCOMSCORE : ‘Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving
AQ
03:52pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
2BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group