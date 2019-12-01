The Best Cyber Monday KitchenAid Deals 2019: KitchenAid Professional & Artisan Stand Mixer & More KitchenAid Appliance Deals Compared by Consumer Articles

Here’s a review of the top KitchenAid deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on a wide range of KitchenAid appliances, including the best-selling KitchenAid Artisan (5 quart) & Professional (6 quart) stand mixer series

Compare all the best KitchenAid deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Consumer Articles have found the best KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, Professional stand mixer, hand mixer, blender, food processor and more appliance deals and are listing them below.

Best KitchenAid deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The KitchenAid Artisan mixer series is a popular choice for many households. The KSM150PSGC is a 5 quart stand mixer that comes with a 10-speed control system, flat beater, wire whip and dough hook. KitchenAid also offers the Professional series wherein the Pro 600 is the most popular. The KitchenAid Pro 600 offers a wide range of features such as bowl-lift design, multi-mix mode and can hold up to 6 quarts in capacity.

What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Adobe Analytics reported that Cyber Monday 2018 totalled a record breaking $7.9 billion in online sales.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005146/en/