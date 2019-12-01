The Best Dyson Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday Dyson deals for shoppers in 2019 featuring V6, V7, V8 and V10 vacuums, AirWrap hair styling and Supersonic hair dryers

Officially founded in 1991, British company Dyson offers a number of tech appliances such as vacuum cleaners, fans, heaters, air purifiers and hair tools. Dyson vacuums have powerful suction technology that allows them to adhere to and clean many floor types and surfaces. There are different models available such as the Dyson V8, a cordless and very efficient vacuum, the Dyson V10, and the Absolute series. The Cyclone V10 series can be converted into a handheld stick vac that can make cleaning cars and hard-to-reach spots in the house easier. There are also tools and accessories available to help save time when removing stains and grime.

Other than vacuums, Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer and Pure Cool Link air purifiers also prove to be popular among shoppers. The Supersonic hair dryer shields hair from extreme heat damage with high velocity airflow while remaining cool to the touch. The Pure Cool Link purifiers also feature powerful airflow and cooling while filtering unpleasant odors and allergens. Dyson also offers a line of stylish fans, heaters and humidifiers.

