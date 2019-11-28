Log in
The Best Electric Toothbrush & Shaver Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Philips, Oral B & Braun Electric Toothbrush & Shaver Savings Shared by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Our round-up of the best electric toothbrush and shaver deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Oral B, Philips, Norelco & Braun electric toothbrush and shaver deals

Here’s a comparison of the best electric toothbrush and electric shaver deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Norelco, Sonicare, Oral B & Philips electric toothbrush and shaver deals by clicking the links below.

Best electric toothbrush and shaver deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The personal hygiene industry is a billion-dollar market encompassing a wide range of products. The market includes grooming essentials including a wide variety of electric shaver and electric toothbrush products. Oral B offers some of the best electric toothbrushes in the market. Their Pro 800 model has visible pressure sensors, position detection technology, and Bluetooth connectivity. For electric shavers, notable brands include Philips Sonicare, Norelco and Braun.

Are Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year will land on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Amazon makes deals available as early as the first week of November. New items and more discounts are typically introduced every hour once the actual week of Black Friday begins. These deals are usually available until the first week of December. Holiday specials also arrive very early at Walmart this year, with an Early Deals Drop offering savings on kitchen equipment, children’s toys and more starting on October 25. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.

Holiday sales have been expanding gradually over the past few years with most retailers now offering deals until Cyber Monday the following week.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
