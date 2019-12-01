The Best Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner, Vivofit & Vivosmart Watch Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of GPS & Activity Tracking Watch Savings Shared by Consumer Articles

Here’s a review of the top Garmin deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Fenix, Vivoactive and Forerunner series watches & activity trackers

Compare the top Garmin deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on the Vivoactive 3, Forerunner 935, 945, 235 & Fenix 5X multisport watch listed below by the deals team at Consumer Articles.

Best Garmin deals:

A Garmin watch is a suitable choice for tracking running activity and other fitness data. The Garmin Forerunner 235 is stylish and lightweight with enough storage for up to 200 hours of activity. Versatile and subtle, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is good for everyday runners. For multi-sport use, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is a top choice. The Garmin Fenix 5 series brings similar features in a larger frame.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Cyber Monday marks the final day of the majority of Black Friday offers. It takes its name from the heightened focus on electronics and online-exclusive deals during that day.

On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.

