Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner, Vivofit & Vivosmart Watch Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of GPS & Activity Tracking Watch Savings Shared by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 10:01am EST

Here’s a review of the top Garmin deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Fenix, Vivoactive and Forerunner series watches & activity trackers

Compare the top Garmin deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on the Vivoactive 3, Forerunner 935, 945, 235 & Fenix 5X multisport watch listed below by the deals team at Consumer Articles.

Best Garmin deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Garmin watch is a suitable choice for tracking running activity and other fitness data. The Garmin Forerunner 235 is stylish and lightweight with enough storage for up to 200 hours of activity. Versatile and subtle, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is good for everyday runners. For multi-sport use, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is a top choice. The Garmin Fenix 5 series brings similar features in a larger frame.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Cyber Monday marks the final day of the majority of Black Friday offers. It takes its name from the heightened focus on electronics and online-exclusive deals during that day.

On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aAIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation
RE
10:11aCYBER MONDAY IPHONE 11 DEALS (2019) : Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max Sales Listed by Consumer Walk
BU
10:11aTOP TRAMPOLINE CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Skywalker, My First Trampoline & Bounce Pro Trampoline Savings Rated by Retail Egg
BU
10:01aET LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Transfer LP - ET
PR
10:01aSAMSUNG, ACER, HP & MORE CHROMEBOOK CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Chromebook Deals Released by Deal Stripe
BU
10:01a5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sonim Technologies (SONM) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
10:01aTHE BEST GARMIN FENIX, VIVOACTIVE, FORERUNNER, VIVOFIT & VIVOSMART WATCH CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of GPS & Activity Tracking Watch Savings Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
10:01aTLF LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TLF
BU
10:00aPhilips extends AI portfolio with launch of IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite to seamlessly integrate applications across imaging workflows
GL
09:51aSOFA CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Best Futon, Sleeper & Reclining Couch Deals Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit, a Steady Source of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group