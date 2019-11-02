The Best GoPro Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early GoPro HERO 8, 7, 6 & 5 Black Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

We’re listing the top early GoPro Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on GoPro HERO 8, 7, 6, 5 action cameras

Find the best early GoPro HERO action camera Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on GoPro HERO 8, 7, 6 & 5 cameras and bundle deals.

Best GoPro deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The newest addition to the popular GoPro series, the GoPro Hero 8, offers HyperSmooth 2.0 image stabilization and modding capabilities, making it a significant upgrade over the previous generation Hero 7. With 4K video support, variable frame rates, and waterproof construction, GoPro continues to be the top choice for action cameras in the market. Older models such as the Hero 6 and Hero 5 meanwhile still prove to be attractive options with their heavily reduced prices.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Holiday shoppers should look to Amazon and Walmart for the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. With large discounts on thousands of products across every category, consumers can shop early for gifts for friends and family.

Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can find brand new deals in all of Amazon’s product categories every day during the multi-day Black Friday event.

Last year, Walmart’s online sales increased by at least 23% year-on-year during the Thanksgiving shopping holidays. Amazon also fared well with a 25% increase in revenue during the same period (Edison Trends).

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191102005014/en/