The Best GoPro Black Friday Deals of 2019: GoPro HERO 5, 6, 7 & 8 Action Camera Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

11/27/2019 | 05:41pm EST

Black Friday experts share the best GoPro HERO Black action camera deals for shoppers in 2019

The best GoPro Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on GoPro HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 & HERO 5 cameras, bundles and accessories.

Best GoPro deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HERO8 Black is the latest next-generation GoPro action camera. It is updated with the HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization which produces smooth, gimbal-like movements at all supported frame rates, without the need for a gimbal. It also supports up to UHD 4K video resolutions, sports a sleeker physical design with a "folding fingers" type base for fast mounting, a redesigned battery door for quicker battery changes, a lens with twice the impact resistance as the HERO7 and an optional flip-up Display Mod to make viewing of frames easier along with other optional accessory additions.

How long do Amazon’s and Walmart’s Black Friday deals last? As Thanksgiving this year happens very late in November, Black Friday follows on the 29th of November, with Cyber Monday falling on December 2nd.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals normally run from early November and last until early December. During Black Friday week, Amazon offers new deals every hour. Walmart also starts the holiday sales season early, with its Early Deals Drop promotion commencing on October 25. Online shoppers can take advantage of discounts on electronics, toys, furniture, and other popular products. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Cyber Monday has become such a large shopping event that sales often run well past Monday into the week for many large retailers. Amazon in particular is known to offer an extension on deals for up to a week after Cyber Monday ends.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
