The Best Graco, UPPAbaby & Carter's Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Baby Car Seat, Clothing & Stroller Deals Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

Our round-up of the best early baby essentials deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring sales on trusted baby car seat, stroller, monitor, clothing, crib & toy brands

Early Black Friday baby car seat, stroller, clothing, monitor, stroller and toy deals are here. Experts at Deal Tomato have compared the best early UPPAbaby, Graco, Carter’s, Fisher Price and Britax deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Baby deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Preparing for the arrival of a baby means having to buy a lot of baby stuff. For first-time parents, this task can prove to be overwhelming. Picking out the right clothing is just one. There is also the need to choose a crib, age-specific toys, and the best stroller there is. Baby monitors are very popular because it gives parents the peace of mind knowing that their child is safe in another room. UPPAbaby, Graco, Carter’s, and Fisher Price are some of the trusted brands for baby products.

What store has the best deals on Black Friday? Holiday season shoppers each year take advantage of the considerable discounts on offer from Amazon and Walmart, the two biggest Black Friday retailers.

Amazon sold over one million toys and 700,000 fashion items over the first nine hours of their Black Friday sale in 2018. Amazon offered free shipping on nearly every deal during the holiday season last year, which resulted in hundreds of millions of sales in the US alone.

Walmart’s e-commerce sales are predicted to grow by 33% in 2019, as reported by eMarketer. They recently overtook Apple to become the third largest online retailer in the US behind Amazon and eBay.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005019/en/