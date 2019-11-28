Log in
The Best Leesa, Casper & Tuft & Needle Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Deals for 2019: Memory Foam & Mattress Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

11/28/2019

Our round-up of the best mattress deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring deals on brands like Casper, Tuft and Needle, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic and Purple

In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday mattress deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at The Consumer Post have reviewed the top twin, queen and king mattress Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best mattress deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Good sleep is a top priority for many individuals, for this reason there are many different mattress types and brands on the market. Tuft and Needle and Leesa have high-quality king, queen, and twin-size memory foam mattresses that offer great comfort. Casper offers firmer memory foam mattresses that are specifically designed to be comfortable for people who often sleep on their backs. While, Purple mattresses are best for side sleepers as its hyper-elastic polymer conforms to the body, cradling the shoulders and hips. If budget is not a problem, Tempur-Pedic remains to be the best choice with its exceptionally durable memory foam for a variety of sleeping positions.

What percentage off do stores normally offer on Black Friday? Both online stores and retail outlets offer discounts on items during Black Friday. These deals typically offer discounts from 20% up to 50% off across a variety of product categories.

With some of the best Black Friday deals being available online, shoppers are steadily moving away from making their purchases in-store. Online sales during Black Friday in 2018 reached $6.22 billion, 23.6% higher than the previous year, according to CNBC.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
