The Best Luggage Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Samsonite, American Tourister, TUMI, Travelpro & Away Luggage Sales Listed by Saver Trends

Saver Trends share the best early luggage & suitcase Black Friday deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on American Tourister, Away, Samsonite & Travelpro hard luggage and suitcase sets

Here are the best early Black Friday 2019 deals for luggage and suitcases. Save on Travelpro, Briggs and Riley, Samsonite, Olympia, American Tourister and TUMI luggage sets and travel bags by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Luggage deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Packing and securing belongings is made easier with the right suitcase or hard luggage. Samsonite has zipperless luggage for greater security while American Tourister has luggage sets offering better versatility when traveling. Briggs and Riley has suitcases that are expandable by a few inches for added space. Olympia has the best bags for adventure seekers and TravelPro has the most stylish options.

What percentage off do stores normally offer on Black Friday? Thousands of products in every category go on sale during Black Friday with steep discounts over the entire Thanksgiving shopping weekend. In 2016, Walmart offered customers an average of 36.6% in savings, according to e-commerce experts Profitero. Electronics items were offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3%.

Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191116005014/en/