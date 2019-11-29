The Best Makeup & Skincare Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): MAC, Sephora Jeffree Star & Clinique Deals Compared by Consumer Walk

Compare the latest cosmetics Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on Estee Lauder, Jeffree Star & Kylie makeup and skincare products from Ulta & Sephora

What are the best makeup and skincare Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track cosmetics prices and have rounded up the best cosmetics from Kylie, Jeffree Star, Clinique, and Mac deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Cosmetics deals:

● Save up to 53% on face and eye makeup, lip makeup and brushes & tools at Walmart

● Save up to 50% on Sephora Collection, Bobby Brown, Huda Beauty and more top makeup and skincare brands at Sephora.com - click the link to find live prices on makeup, makeup accessories, skincare, limited edition gift sets, fragrance, minis and items for men

● Save up to 36% on a wide range of skincare, cosmetics and makeup from top-rated brands at Amazon - check for live prices on foundation, concealer, lipstick, face wash, toner, moisturizer, serums and more

● Save up to 50% on a wide-range of eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundations & concealers at Ulta Beauty - check for price updates on best-selling items from NYX, Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique, Estee Lauder and more

● Save on MAC makeup collections at the MAC Cosmetics official store

● Save on Clinique makeup and skincare at the Clinique online store - click the link for live prices on top-sellers like the Dramatically Different moisturizing Lotion and Take the Day Off Makeup Remover at the Clinique store

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Grossing over a billion dollars yearly, it is no wonder that every year a new cosmetic brand is created. Cosmetics are sold world-wide and often celebrities will collaborate with brands or even start their own line. In 2019, Popular YouTuber Alissa Ashley collaborated with NYX on a foundation range and reality TV star Kylie Jenner released more products as part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Other names like Clinique, Estée Lauder and Lancôme prefer to advertise to a more mature audience as their products are sold at a higher price point. Due to the extensive range of available cosmetics, there is a brand and price point that can appeal to every individual.

Why is Black Friday called ‘Black Friday’? Black Friday’s informal name is rooted in the large increase in revenue from highly discounted sales that begin on the day after Thanksgiving, a significant factor in keeping many retail stores profitable or ‘in the black’.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005024/en/