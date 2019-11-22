Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Samsung Heavy Industries to pay $75 million to resolve foreign bribery case: U.S.

11/22/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Samsung heavy industries Co Ltd has agreed to pay more than $75 million in criminal penalties to resolve a U.S. investigation of a scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to officials in Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Samsung Heavy has admitted to paying about $20 million to a Brazilian intermediary between 2007 and 2013 knowing that parts of it would be paid as bribes to officials in Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras SA for a contract which facilitated the sale of a drill ship by Samsung Heavy, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Samsung Heavy will pay at least half of the total fine to the U.S. government under a deferred prosecution agreement filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, it said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.44% 29.98 End-of-day quote.30.20%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD End-of-day quote.
