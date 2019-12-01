Log in
The Best Microsoft Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Microsoft Surface, Xbox, Laptop & PC Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 04:51pm EST

Microsoft Xbox, laptop & desktop Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best Microsoft Cyber Monday savings

Microsoft Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best Microsoft Surface laptop and desktop, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and more Microsoft deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Microsoft laptop, PC & Xbox deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Microsoft store is a distribution platform for all of Microsoft’s digital products. It is a digital store that sells different apps, digital games, music and videos for the Microsoft Surface and other Microsoft tablets and laptops as well as console games for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox One X.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Top online retailers stretch their holiday sales through to Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Although online deals are available on a wide range of products, heavier Cyber Monday discounts are normally reserved for electronics, tech gadgets and big-ticket items.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday event in 2018 was the company’s most successful sales day ever at the time, in terms of total revenue.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
