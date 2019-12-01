The Best Microsoft Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Microsoft Surface, Xbox, Laptop & PC Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

Microsoft Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best Microsoft Surface laptop and desktop, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and more Microsoft deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Microsoft laptop, PC & Xbox deals:
-
Save up to $500 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of Xbox One consoles, games & bundle deals at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles and game bundle deals at Walmart
-
Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 2, Surface Go & gaming PCs
-
Save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - save on Xbox One X & Xbox One S consoles and bundles with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO & NBA 2K20
-
Save up to $230 on the Surface Pro 7 at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store
-
Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft store
-
Save up to $300 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store
-
Save up to $120 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store
-
Save $100 on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition - includes three digital games
-
Save up to 20% on Xbox One controllers & accessories at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - check live prices on special edition gamepads such as the Xbox Elite wireless controllers, keyboards, headsets & more
-
Save $20 off Xbox One controllers - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale
-
Save up to $857 on a wide-range of Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop & Surface Book devices at Amazon
-
Save up to 57% on Microsoft Xbox One consoles, Xbox for PC, accessories & more at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Microsoft store is a distribution platform for all of Microsoft’s digital products. It is a digital store that sells different apps, digital games, music and videos for the Microsoft Surface and other Microsoft tablets and laptops as well as console games for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox One X.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Top online retailers stretch their holiday sales through to Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Although online deals are available on a wide range of products, heavier Cyber Monday discounts are normally reserved for electronics, tech gadgets and big-ticket items.
Amazon’s Cyber Monday event in 2018 was the company’s most successful sales day ever at the time, in terms of total revenue.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005175/en/