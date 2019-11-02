Log in
The Best Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early Surface Pro 7, 6, X, Go, Book & Laptop Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

11/02/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Deals experts compare the best early Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Book & Surface Laptop deals for Black Friday 2019

Early Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are here. Experts at Consumer Walk have compared the best early Surface Pro, Surface Laptop & Surface Book deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Surface deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apart from Windows, Microsoft is also known for the Surface range of laptops. The newer version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, packs a 10th generation Intel Core processor and USB-C connectivity. The Microsoft Surface Pro X features a more premium build but the Microsoft Surface Book 2 has a detachable screen. While the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is smaller, the Microsoft Surface Go is even more so and the most affordable.

Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Customers can count on Amazon and Walmart to deliver the biggest and best sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

During the first nine hours of Black Friday 2018, Amazon customers ordered over 1 million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Amazon makes sure that shoppers can find deals in every department throughout the full Black Friday shopping weekend by adding new discounted products on a daily basis.

Market research company eMarketer forecasts a 33% increase in Walmart’s online sales in 2019. Overtaking Apple’s spot in 2018, Walmart is the third biggest online retailer in the US, trailing e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
