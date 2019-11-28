The Best Monitor Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Samsung, HP, LG, Acer & ASUS 144Hz, & 4K Display Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Here’s a list of the best computer monitor, gaming monitor, 4K & 144Hz monitor deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019
Best monitor deals:
-
Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
-
Save up to 52% on top-rated HP monitors - check live deals on top-rated HP curved monitors, Ultraslim Full-HD monitors, Ultrawide monitors and gaming monitors
-
Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
-
Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on 4K, 144hz & ultrawide monitors
-
Save up to $200 on gaming monitors & displays - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors at HP.com
-
Save up to 50% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
-
Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
-
Save up to $1,200 on top-rated 4K HP monitors - save on a wide range of Ultra HD 4K/5K displays at the HP online sale
-
Save up to $50 on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart - including deals on a range of 4K monitor sizes from 27 inches all the way up to 43 inches
-
Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon- including monitors from recommended brands like Samsung, Acer, Asus, HP and LG
-
Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at Dell.com
-
Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
G-SYNC is the ultimate monitor for gaming. Manufactured and delivered by the famous brand, Nvidia, this computer monitor is available in 27-inch and 65-inch variants. Made with advanced rendering technology, this monitor is perfect for someone who likes to play games on 144hz or higher frame rates. A few other brands such as HP, Asus, LG, Acer, and Samsung also have similar monitors including ultrawide and curved displays.
Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.
Amazon reported that during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale, Amazon customers bought more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Amazon Black Friday shoppers are able to shop deals across every department and new deals are added on a daily basis.
Walmart.com was one of the most visited websites during last year’s Black Friday shopping season, attracting roughly 132 million online shoppers according to eMarkerter.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005137/en/