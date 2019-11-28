Log in
The Best Monitor Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Samsung, HP, LG, Acer & ASUS 144Hz, & 4K Display Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

11/28/2019 | 07:31am EST

Experts at Consumer Articles list the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals on monitors and displays, featuring instant savings on 4K, ultrawide, curved & gaming monitors

Here’s a list of the best computer monitor, gaming monitor, 4K & 144Hz monitor deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

Best monitor deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

G-SYNC is the ultimate monitor for gaming. Manufactured and delivered by the famous brand, Nvidia, this computer monitor is available in 27-inch and 65-inch variants. Made with advanced rendering technology, this monitor is perfect for someone who likes to play games on 144hz or higher frame rates. A few other brands such as HP, Asus, LG, Acer, and Samsung also have similar monitors including ultrawide and curved displays.

Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

Amazon reported that during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale, Amazon customers bought more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Amazon Black Friday shoppers are able to shop deals across every department and new deals are added on a daily basis.

Walmart.com was one of the most visited websites during last year’s Black Friday shopping season, attracting roughly 132 million online shoppers according to eMarkerter.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
