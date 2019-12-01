Log in
The Best Moto, OnePlus, HTC, Huawei & LG Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: List of Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

12/01/2019 | 06:31pm EST

Here’s a review of the top Android smartphone deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on best-selling Moto, HTC, Huawei & more Android cell phones

Here’s a list of the best Android cell phone Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on a wide range of line plan and unlocked HTC, LG, Motorola, Huawei, Galaxy, OnePlus and Pixel smartphones.

Best Android cell phone deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Android remains the most popular mobile operating system with many brands offering their own wide selections. The Motorola Moto G7 Power is the best budget choice with a 5000mAh battery and dual-camera system. The U12+ from HTC features two lenses on the rear as well plus a fingerprint sensor. The Huawei P30 Pro is number one in the Android market with its impressive camera.

What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.

Amazon dominates the Cyber Monday market amongst big box retailers, accounting for 72.1% of online sales revenue in 2018.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
