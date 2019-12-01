The Best Moto, OnePlus, HTC, Huawei & LG Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: List of Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

Here’s a list of the best Android cell phone Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on a wide range of line plan and unlocked HTC, LG, Motorola, Huawei, Galaxy, OnePlus and Pixel smartphones.
Best Android cell phone deals:
-
Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
-
Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
-
Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
-
Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
-
Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage at Sprint
-
Save up to $270 on LG, Samsung Galaxy & more top-rated Android cell phones at Boost Mobile - enjoy instant savings on highly-rated 2019 Android & Apple cell phones
-
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
-
Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check the latest deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 XL, 3a & more Pixel models
-
Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
-
Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
-
Save up to 44% on Motorola Moto Z4, Moto G8 Plus & Motorola One smartphones at Amazon - save on popular GSM unlocked Motorola cell phones with built-in Amazon Alexa access
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Android remains the most popular mobile operating system with many brands offering their own wide selections. The Motorola Moto G7 Power is the best budget choice with a 5000mAh battery and dual-camera system. The U12+ from HTC features two lenses on the rear as well plus a fingerprint sensor. The Huawei P30 Pro is number one in the Android market with its impressive camera.
What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.
Amazon dominates the Cyber Monday market amongst big box retailers, accounting for 72.1% of online sales revenue in 2018.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005188/en/