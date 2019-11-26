The Best Ninja Kitchen Black Friday 2019 Deals: Ninja Blender, Air Fryer & Coffee Bar System Sales Listed by Consumer Articles

Money saving experts have found the best Ninja Black Friday 2019 deals, including Ninja Foodi air fryer, toaster, oven, pressure cooker, food processor and blender deals

Ninja blender and multi-cooker Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Ninja Foodi kitchen appliance deals by clicking the links below.

Best Ninja deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ninja is a well-known kitchen appliance brand. Its most famous product is the Ninja Foodi. It offers several programmable cooking functions such as air crisp, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/sauté, slow cook, steam, and pressure. The Ninja brand also offers blender and coffee bar systems. Its products are so versatile that using it as a food processor can be done with ease, which makes it a popular kitchen helper.

What do Black Friday sales entail? Deals on Black Friday provide shoppers with significant savings on a wide range of products. A 2016 study by Profitero revealed that Walmart applied an average discount of 36.6% off their products during that year’s Black Friday. Discounts on the retailer’s electronics products were even higher with an average reduction of 39.9 percent.

Black Friday is rapidly transitioning into a predominantly online sales event. According to accounting firm Deloitte, 50% of holiday shoppers told them that they now prefer online shopping to in-store, with only 36% saying otherwise.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005015/en/