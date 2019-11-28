Log in
The Best Oven, Toaster & Microwave Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Convection Oven, Smart Oven, Toaster Oven & Microwave Sales Listed by Retail Egg

11/28/2019 | 06:11pm EST

Here’s a list of the best oven, toaster & microwave Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including smart ovens that can be controlled with WI-FI

Compare the best oven, toaster & microwave Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on ovens, toasters and microwaves for home and business are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Retail Egg.

Best oven, toaster & microwave deals:

Save on a wide range of microwave, toaster, convection & smart ovens at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated brands including Hamilton Beach, Oster, Black & Decker & more

Save up to 23% on OSORI, Breville, Cuisinart & other trusted oven brands at Amazon - save on toaster, convection, smart & air fryer

Save up to 30% on highly rated air fryers at Walmart - check live prices on Cuisinart, Farberware, Instant Vortex & other trusted brands

Save up to 28% on Hamilton Beach, Mainstays, GE & other microwave oven brands at Walmart - save on an array of compact, large & over-the-range microwaves

Save up to $100 on Breville smart ovens at Amazon - check live prices on top-selling Breville BOV800XL, BOV845BSS & BOV900BSS smart ovens

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung is well-known for great ovens, Toasters, & microwaves. Their MC28H5015VS is a convection oven that comes with a Slim Fry technology. For a smart oven, one should purchase the Samsung MW8000J which comes with Power Grill, HotBlast, Slim Fry, and many other features. Apart from there, Samsung also offers toaster ovens, microwaves, and many other kitchen appliances.

What is the explanation behind the name Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day ‘Black Friday.’ Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
