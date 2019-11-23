The Best Pet Housing & Supplies Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early Cat Trees, Dog Beds & Aquarium Savings Shared by Save Bubble

Compare the best early Black Friday pets deals for 2019 and save on Chewy and Petco dog beds, cat trees, fish tanks and more

Here’s a comparison of the best early pet housing and accessory deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on dog DNA tests, cat beds, dog cages, small animal hutches and more by clicking the links below.

Best Pets deals:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring forth a lot of major discounts for pet owners. Major retailers like Chewy and Petco are expected to offer deals on a lot of products including dog beds, cat trees, fish tanks, aquariums and even dog DNA tests. Pet owners looking to find new pets should also be on the lookout as some small pets, such as reptiles, are expected to have a 50% discount during the event.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? Retailers Amazon and Walmart are holding the biggest sales events spanning Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Edison Trends, a trusted source for business news, estimates Amazon.com accounted for 48.6% of total online revenue over Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2018, making it the largest of all the big box retailers over this period. Amazon’s decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer’s impressive performance during the period.

Last year, Walmart’s online sales increased by at least 23% year-on-year during the Thanksgiving shopping holidays. Amazon also fared well with a 25% increase in revenue during the same period (Edison Trends).

