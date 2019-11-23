Log in
The Best Projector Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Home Theater, Portable, 4K & 1080p Projector Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

11/23/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Comparison of the best early Black Friday home theater & portable projector deals for 2019, including 4K & 1080p Full HD projector savings

Find all the best early 1080p and 4K video projector deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top early Epson, Dell, VANKYO and DR. J mini and home theater video projector deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Walk.

Best Projector deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Offices are not the only places that can benefit from a 4K projector; so can homes. In some cases, a projector would be the smarter addition to a home theater system than a 5K television. Even a mini projector is capable of providing 1080p resolution these days so owners can enjoy crystal-clear image quality. The Epson 3LCD is highly recommended for HDR compatibility.

How long do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday deals? As the actual date of Thanksgiving shifts every year, so do the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday is on November 29th while Cyber Monday falls on December 2nd.

Amazon typically rolls out deals in early November to build interest in Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Walmart is also running early holiday savings throughout November with its Early Deals Drop savings available online from October 25. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


