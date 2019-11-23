Log in
The Best Roku & TV Streaming Player Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early Roku TV, Ultra & NVIDIA Shield Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

11/23/2019

Save on Roku & TV streaming deals for Black Friday 2019 with our review of the best early Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick+ & NVIDIA Shield streaming player savings for shoppers

Here’s our expert pick of the best early Roku TV & NVIDIA Shield Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Best Roku & Streaming deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A pioneer in streaming for the TV, Roku players offer access to Netflix content and more. The pricey yet functional Roku Ultra features night listening mode plus 4k support up to 60fps. The budget-friendly Roku Streaming Stick has been superseded by the Roku Streaming Stick Plus in the Roku stick line. The most noticeable upgrade on the Streaming Stick+ is 4K Ultra HD support and HDR compatibility.

What can be expected for Black Friday deals? Thousands of items across all categories are offered at steep discounts during Black Friday. According to e-commerce analytics experts at Profitero, Walmart’s Black Friday deals were listed with an average savings of 36.6% in 2016.

Top retailers typically announce their best deals online, including online-exclusive discounts. This makes online shopping more and more attractive to holiday shoppers compared to heading into stores.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
