Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Samsung Watch Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Samsung Galaxy, Gear S3, Gear Sport & S3 Frontier Smartwatch Savings Shared by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 02:41pm EST

Compare the latest Samsung smartwatch Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy Gear models

Samsung smartwatch Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Samsung Galaxy, Gear S3, Gear S3 Frontier and Gear Sport wearable deals by clicking the links below.

Best Samsung Watch deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung created and sells a line of watches called the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch. There are three popular versions including the Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Fit-e and the Galaxy Active2. Each model functions by connecting to a cellphone with bluetooth, this allows users to read and respond to text messages and take phone calls through the watch. Some versions, like the S3 Frontier, have up to 4GB of storage for music and built-in speakers and music can be streamed over WI-FI when it’s available. It is also possible to track fitness activity through built-in GPS for those who run, walk or cycle.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Top retail stores extend their post-Thanksgiving online sales until the Monday after Black Friday, leading to the evolution of the term Cyber Monday. Steep discounts are typically offered on high-ticket tech gadgets and electronics during Cyber Monday.

Since 2010, when spending hit a billion dollars in the United States, Cyber Monday has continued to generate more sales every year than Black Friday.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pDELTA AIR LINES : manages holiday travel amid winter storm, waivers in effect for Northeast, Midwest (Article)
PU
02:51pCOMPARE THE BEST ROKU & TV STREAMING DEVICE CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Roku Ultra, NVIDIA SHIELD TV & Apple TV Streaming Media Player Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
BU
02:51pDJI Drone Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (DJI Mavic 2, Air, Mini, Phantom, Spark) Listed by Deal Answers
BU
02:42pHyperfine Research Inc. Teams with NVIDIA on Next-Generation Point-of-Care MRI System
BU
02:41pTHE BEST SAMSUNG WATCH CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Samsung Galaxy, Gear S3, Gear Sport & S3 Frontier Smartwatch Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
02:31pAGFA LAUNCHES DR 100S : A New Force in Mobile DR
PR
02:31pMACBOOK PRO & AIR CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Apple MacBook 16-inch, 15-inch & 13-inch Laptop Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk
BU
02:23pB COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of BezeqGroup
PU
02:21pTHE BEST CYBER MONDAY CAMERA DEALS OF 2019 : Canon, Nikon, GoPro & Polaroid Camera Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
BU
02:20pFOR LOVE AND MONEY IN MOZAMBIQUE : How a Credit Suisse Banker Helped Fuel an Alleged $2 Billion Debt Fraud
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
2BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation
5DEOLEO, S.A. : Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group