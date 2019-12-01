The Best Sewing Machine Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Mechanical, Computerized & Embroidery Sewing Machine Sales Listed by Spending Lab

Save on sewing machine deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Janome and Brother sewing machine savings for shoppers

A sewing machine is a useful tool for people who make their own fabric goods or customize clothes for a better fit. Particularly, the Brother CS6000i has received mostly positive reviews for its durability and ease of use. Beginners appreciate the Janome 2212 more for its manual fly wheel handling. Those who want to try embroidery can choose from several models from Brother and Janome as well.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday is named after the increasingly heavy focus on online sales on the Monday that follows Thanksgiving. Most Black Friday deals typically run through Cyber Monday and new promotions on big-ticket items are usually launched throughout the day.

Cyber Monday 2019 in the United States was the most successful online shopping day of all time, reaching $7.9 billion in sales.

