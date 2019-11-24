Log in
The Best Sonos Black Friday 2019 Deals: Sonos One, Beam & Playbar Sales Listed by Consumer Walk

0
11/24/2019 | 07:51am EST

Compare the best early Black Friday Sonos deals for 2019 and save on Sonos One, Play:1 & Play:5 speakers and Sonos Beam & Playbar soundbars

All the best early Sonos deals for Black Friday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Consumer Walk are updating their list of the top Sonos wireless speaker and soundbar deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best Sonos deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos has a variety of differently-sized speakers for several purposes. The Sonos Beam is smaller than the Playbar, Sonos’ mountable soundbar for TV and music. It is sleeker and more compact than the Sonos Play 5 but bigger than the Sonos Play 1, the company’s 6.36-inch tall speaker. The Sonos Beam has four woofers for clear vocal frequencies and deep bass. It can connect via WiFi, Ethernet port, and even Apple Airplay 2.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? The two retailers leading this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holidays are Amazon and Walmart.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. Amazon makes sure that shoppers can find deals in every department throughout the full Black Friday shopping weekend by adding new discounted products on a daily basis.

Walmart’s Black Friday promotions last year were also a big success, as the company’s website welcomed 132 million visitors during its annual holiday sales event.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
