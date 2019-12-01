The Best UGG Boots Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

Searching for the top UGG deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Spending Lab have published their list of the best sheepskin UGG boot deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best UGG deals:
-
Save up to 60% off at the UGG holiday sale at UGG.com - deals available on shoes, boots, socks & more clothing for men and women
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of UGG boots & slippers at Amazon - UGGs’ signature grade-A sheepskin shoes & UGG pure wool liners are available in an array of styles for men, women & kids
-
Save up to 36% on snow & ankle boots, slippers & slip-ons from UGG - save on a wide range of top-rated shoes & slippers for men, women & kids at Walmart
-
Save up to 25% on UGG boots and slippers for men, women & kids at Macy’s
-
Save up to 50% on select UGG boots and slippers at Anthropologie.com
-
Save on UGG boots, sandals, slippers & shoes at the Zappos online store
-
Save up to 25% on top-rated UGG boots for men, women & kids at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Koolaburra, Classic Short, Classic Tall & Neumel Chukka boots
-
Save up to 25% on best-selling UGG slippers and loafers at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on best-sellers Coquette, Dakota, Ansley & Ascot slippers for men, women & kids
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A pair of UGG boots is a shoe-rack staple. Being in the industry for years, UGG has become a household name associated with comfort, fashion, and style. Aside from its classic sheepskin boots, UGG also offers slippers, moccasins and sneakers for men, women, and kids.
How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday is named after the increasingly heavy focus on online sales on the Monday that follows Thanksgiving. Most Black Friday deals typically run through Cyber Monday and new promotions on big-ticket items are usually launched throughout the day.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005070/en/