The Best Vans Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Sales on Vans Shoes for Women, Men & Kids Researched by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 11:21am EST

Save on Vans deals during Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best deals for Old Skool & Slip-Ons shoes

In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vans deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Spending Lab have reviewed the top Vans men, women and kids shoes Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Vans deals:

Save up to 54% on top-rated Vans shoes for men & women at Amazon.com - click the link for the latest prices on Vans Old Skool & other Vans skate shoes, trainers, slip ons & more

Save up to $48 on Vans Old Skool classic skate shoes at Amazon - known for its iconic side stripe, Old Skool is available in a wide range of styles and colors for men & women

Save up to $61 on Vans Classic footwear, clothing & accessories - save on best-selling Vans shoes, tops & more for men, women & kids at Walmart

Check the full range of Vans products at their official website

Save up to 20% on select Vans shoes & apparel - at Zappos.com

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vans shoes remain to be the shoes of choice for the hip and trendy crowd. From the Old Skool Classic to the Sk8-Hi, Vans has made sure that there’s always something for everyone. These shoes are top quality. They’re comfortable to wear, have good grip, are durable, and give great value for money. Starting out as the shoes for skateboarders, Vans continues to implement changes and evolve. But while evolution is part of the fun, the iconic checkerboard remains a staple as the brand strives for authenticity in this fast-changing world.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? The deals offered during the annual shopping holiday after Thanksgiving would lead to shoppers flocking en masse to stores, often causing major vehicle and foot traffic.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
